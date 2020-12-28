Triad hospitals' ICU units feeling tighter squeeze from COVID-19

Forsyth Medical Center has an increase from 152 COVID-19 patients on Dec. 10 to 211 on Dec. 24. The listing has Forsyth with nine available ICU beds, up from two the previous week.

Novant Health Inc. affiliate Thomasville Medical Center went from 12 to 17 COVID-19 patients and four to three available ICU beds.

Novant said in its response to the New York Times ICU dashboard that it "does not reflect additional surge capacity, and therefore seems to not accurately reflect availability. What is important for every (individual) to know is that Novant Health has the capacity to care for critical and non-critical patients."

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center went from 61 to 73 COVID-19 patients, and from 28 to 19 available ICU beds.

Wake Forest Baptist affiliate High Point Regional Medical Center was unchanged at 42 COVID-19 patients, and unchanged at two available ICU beds.

Lexington Medical Center, another Wake Forest Baptist affiliate, went from 10 to 13 COVID-19 patients and seven to eight available ICU beds. Wilkes Regional Medical Center, another Wake Forest Baptist affiliate, went from nine to eight COVID-19 patients and unchanged with one available ICU bed.