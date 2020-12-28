Triad hospitals' ICU units feeling tighter squeeze from COVID-19

The Triad and North Carolina jumped again to record-high levels for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Monday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There are 3,192 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Monday. That's up 69 from the previous high of 3,123 on Sunday.
The pandemic's squeeze on the Triad's three major health care systems tightened again last week in patients requiring care in intensive-care units.
The 17-county Triad region had a daily record of 934 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up from 15 from the previous record of 919 on Sunday.
The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past 10 weeks. However, the Charlotte region currently has 793 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
The three Triad systems say they have the flexibility currently to utilize their community hospitals to ease the COVID-19 hospitalization burden in their main hospital.
A national COVID-19 ICU-bed interactive map posted by The New York Times was updated Monday.
The dashboard is based on U.S. DHHS data, currently for a seven-day period ending Dec. 24.
Forsyth Medical Center has an increase from 152 COVID-19 patients on Dec. 10 to 211 on Dec. 24. The listing has Forsyth with nine available ICU beds, up from two the previous week.
Novant Health Inc. affiliate Thomasville Medical Center went from 12 to 17 COVID-19 patients and four to three available ICU beds.
Novant said in its response to the New York Times ICU dashboard that it "does not reflect additional surge capacity, and therefore seems to not accurately reflect availability. What is important for every (individual) to know is that Novant Health has the capacity to care for critical and non-critical patients."
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center went from 61 to 73 COVID-19 patients, and from 28 to 19 available ICU beds.
Wake Forest Baptist affiliate High Point Regional Medical Center was unchanged at 42 COVID-19 patients, and unchanged at two available ICU beds.
Lexington Medical Center, another Wake Forest Baptist affiliate, went from 10 to 13 COVID-19 patients and seven to eight available ICU beds. Wilkes Regional Medical Center, another Wake Forest Baptist affiliate, went from nine to eight COVID-19 patients and unchanged with one available ICU bed.
Wake Forest Baptist said it continues to adapt to how each COVID-19 surge affects its hospitals and the communities they serve.
Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro was listed as increasing from 261 to 268 COVID-19 patients and from nine to zero available ICU beds. Affiliate Alamance Regional Medical Center went from 42 to 39 COVID-19 patients and from three to zero available ICU beds.
Cone has said the institution "is very concerned about the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in our community."
"It stresses not only intensive care beds, but staff, too. Cone Health has added additional capacity not reflected in those (New York Times map) numbers."
According to the New York Times dashboard, Cone and Alamance were at 100% ICU occupancy rate, 94% at High Point, 92% at Forsyth, 83% at Wake Forest Baptist, 76% at Thomasville and 58% at Lexington. The state's average ICU occupancy rate was 83%.
DHHS reported Monday there are 733 adult ICU COVID-19 patients statewide, or 23% of the record high 3,192 North Carolinians hospitalized with the virus.
The main intent behind the Cooper administration's socioeconomic shutdown for the pandemic's first two months was preventing a surge in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm hospitals' ICU units.
DHHS said there are 1,982 ICU beds in use statewide with 433 considered as staffed and empty and another 1,072 listed as unreported or unstaffed.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Dec. 22 that the challenge in North Carolina has been more about staffing capacity than ICU bed capacity.
“We’re going to do whatever it takes to prevent from overwhelming our hospital systems,” Cooper said.
