Triad hospitals ranked 7th, 8th and 16th in North Carolina in U.S. News & World Report listing

None of the Triad’s three main hospitals received a top-50 specialty listing in the high-profile U.S. News & World Report ranking for the third consecutive report.
The magazine released its hospital rankings for 2021-22 early Tuesday.
The 2021-22 report reviewed about 4,750 hospitals nationwide in 15 specialties — the primary focus of the report — along with 17 procedures and conditions.
Only 175 hospitals nationwide out of about 4,750 were ranked in at least one national top-50 specialty, while about 1,500 received at least one high-performance category ranking.
US News defines a high-performance specialty ranking as being outside the top-50 nationally, but “was significantly better than average.”
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center achieved a high-performance ranking in neurology and neurosurgery, while Cone Health was ranked in gastroenterology and GI surgery, and urology. Forsyth Medical Center did not receive a high-performance specialty ranking.
The number of procedures and conditions has been expanded from 10 to 17 in the latest report.
In those categories, Cone was ranked as high-performing in 12, Wake Forest Baptist in 10 and Forsyth in six.
“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient pick the right hospital for the type of care they need,” Ben Harder, U.S. News’ managing editor and chief of health analysis, said in a statement.
“Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”
Novant said in a statement Monday that U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals “is just one of many hospital rating systems, each with their own criteria and methodology.”
“We believe different hospital rating systems are a good resource for patients to make healthcare decisions that are right for them.
“We remain dedicated to finding ways to make the healthcare experience better for all patients,” Novant said.
Dr. Julie Freischlag, Wake Forest Baptist’s chief executive, said in a statement that “as an academic learning health system that is on the leading edge of some of the newest treatments and techniques, we often provide opportunities for our patients years before they become available at other hospitals in the area.”
Ranking changes
U.S. News made a significant change in 2019 in how it measures the nation’s best hospitals’ performance in 15 specialty categories.
The methodology change “enhanced the way we account for differences in patient populations, and how those differences affect hospitals’ performance, and incorporated additional patient-centered measures reflecting patient satisfaction and how often patients go directly home from the hospital,” U.S. News said.
The 2019 change left Wake Forest Baptist without a top-50 specialty listing in the last three reports after achieving a specialty category ranking annually for more than a quarter-century.
For example, Wake Forest Baptist was ranked in eight national specialties for 2018-19, six for 2017-18 and five for 2016-17. Wake Forest Baptist had 12 national specialty rankings as recently as the 2013-14 report.
Wake Forest Baptist has touted in its marketing for years that the top-50 specialty rankings were a key verification of the quality of its services and patient care.
U.S. News stressed in 2019 that “because of changes in the methodology used to calculate this year’s Best Hospitals rankings, it advises against making comparisons to past numerical ranks.”
Freischlag said that “we continually evaluate the changing methodology, external ranking criteria and time frames (some of which are 10 years old) that are used to compile this report.”
Harder said the top-50 specialty ratings “are important for a small number of niche patients who need national expertise.”
“These are centers where patients and family members would consider going out-of-state or out-of-region for care, and be willing to go out-of-network for the level of care.”
N.C. rankings
In terms of ranking within North Carolina, Wake Forest Baptist slid from No. 2 in 2018-19 to No. 8 in 2021-22.
Cone is ranked No. 7 in the state, while Forsyth Medical Center is tied for No. 16 out of the 18 N.C. hospitals listed.
Carolinas Medical Center, the flagship hospital for Atrium Health, was ranked tied for No. 3. Atrium is the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center, which was acquired by Novant Health Inc. on Feb. 1, was ranked No. 11.
As has been the pattern for U.S. News for several years, the rankings tilted again toward academic medical centers in North Carolina and nationally.
Duke University Hospital remained first in the state, being nationally ranked in 11 adult specialties, unchanged from a year ago.
However, Duke was not ranked among the nation’s top-20 hospitals for the third consecutive year.
UNC Hospitals remained No. 2 in the state, being nationally ranked in four specialty categories.
Just two non-academic medical centers in the state, CarolinaEast and the Raleigh campus of WakeMed received a national specialty category ranking.
Mixed response
Some advocacy groups, such as the American Hospital Association, complain that academic medical centers get lower quality scores on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Hospital Compares, in part because they treat the sickest of the sick, along with a significant number of low-income patients without insurance.
Medicare officials say the rankings are risk-adjusted to take into account the kinds of patients a hospital serves, and that hospitals with more stars have tended to have lower death and readmission rates.
Other hospital ratings include www.leapfroggroup.org, www.ahrq.gov, www.healthgrades.com and www.drscore.com.
Healthcare systems tend to cite those hospital rankings that put them in the best light.
For example, Novant said Monday that Leapfrog is “the rating system that we particularly measure ourselves against ... for safety, quality and patient experience.”
“As of spring 2021, all Novant Health hospitals in the Triad have been recognized with an ‘A’ letter grade by The Leapfrog Group.”
Freischlag said that “we track our data and that of our health system peers, and we consistently perform well in a wide range of quality and safety metrics that are important to those in the medical field.”
U.S. News cited that the pandemic “also has unmasked the deadly effects of health disparities by race, ethnicity and other social determinants.”
“At roughly four out of five hospitals, we found that the community’s minority residents were underrepresented among patients receiving services, such as joint replacement, cancer surgery and common heart procedures,” Harder said.
“These metrics are just a beginning; we aim to expand on our measurement of health equity in the future.”
