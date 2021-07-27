Triad hospitals ranked 7th, 8th and 16th in North Carolina in U.S. News & World Report listing

“Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”

Novant said in a statement Monday that U.S. News and World Report’s Best Hospitals “is just one of many hospital rating systems, each with their own criteria and methodology.”

“We believe different hospital rating systems are a good resource for patients to make healthcare decisions that are right for them.

“We remain dedicated to finding ways to make the healthcare experience better for all patients,” Novant said.

Dr. Julie Freischlag, Wake Forest Baptist’s chief executive, said in a statement that “as an academic learning health system that is on the leading edge of some of the newest treatments and techniques, we often provide opportunities for our patients years before they become available at other hospitals in the area.”

Ranking changes

U.S. News made a significant change in 2019 in how it measures the nation’s best hospitals’ performance in 15 specialty categories.