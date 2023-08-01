The Triad’s three main hospitals combined for one national specialty-care listing in the high-profile U.S. News & World Report rankings.

The magazine released its 34th annual Best Hospitals ranking for 2023-24 early Tuesday at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/rankings.

For the 17 North Carolina hospitals reviewed, the state rankings for the three main Triad hospitals all dropped from the 2022-23 report: Moses Cone went from tied for third to tied fifth; Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist went from eighth to ninth; and Forsyth Medical Center from tied for 14th to 16th.

Cone was ranked No. 36 nationally for rehabilitation services. Cone also was listed as high performing nationally in gastroenterology and GI surgery, orthopedics, and pulmonary and lung surgery.

"For the consumer, it is gratifying to know that nationally ranked, high-quality health care is available right in your own neighborhood,” says Dr. Marlon Priest, chief clinical officer at Cone Health.

Meanwhile, Baptist and Forsyth had no high-performing national listings.

Baptist did not provide comment ahead of the posting of the report.

There were no North Carolina hospitals listed on the national top-22 honor roll.

U.S. News said its procedures and conditions methodology are “based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, patient experience, level of nursing care and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home."

U.S. News reviewed about more than 5,000 hospitals nationwide in 15 adult specialties and 21 surgical procedures. For the second consecutive year, only 164 hospitals nationwide were ranked in at least one national top-50 specialty.

US News defines a high-performance specialty ranking as being outside the top-50 nationally, but “was significantly better than average” and typically in the top-10% in the category.

The number of individual procedures and conditions has been expanded from 20 to 21 in the latest report. In those categories, Baptist was ranked in 11, Cone in 10 and Forsyth in eight.

"To keep pace with consumers' needs and the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, several refinements are reflected in the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings," U.S. News said.

"These include the introduction of outpatient outcomes in key specialty rankings and surgical ratings, the expanded inclusion of other outpatient data, an increased weight on objective quality measures, a reduced weight on expert opinion and more. Hospital profiles on USNews.com feature refined health equity measures, including a new measure of racial disparities in outcomes."

How it works

As has been the pattern for U.S. News for several years, the rankings tilted again toward academic medical centers in North Carolina and nationally.

However, U.S. News made a significant change in 2019 in how it measures the hospitals’ performance in the 15 specialty categories.

The methodology change “enhanced the way we account for differences in patient populations, and how those differences affect hospitals’ performance, and incorporated additional patient-centered measures reflecting patient satisfaction and how often patients go directly home from the hospital,” U.S. News said.

The 2019 change left Baptist without a top-50 specialty listing in the last four reports after achieving a specialty category ranking annually for more than a quarter-century.

Wake Forest Baptist has touted in its marketing for years that the top-50 specialty rankings were a key verification of the quality of its services and patient care.

Novant said in a statement regarding the U.S. News rankings that "ranking systems are intended to help patients make health care decisions."

"But, the wide variability of data sources and evaluation processes make it difficult for patients to know which system is most relevant to their care experience. There are at least four separate methodologies for U.S. News & World Report’s various Best Hospitals rankings, some of which incorporate subjective measures, such as voting."

Duke University Hospital remained first in the state, nationally ranked again in 10 adult specialties, down one from the 2022-23 report.

However, Duke was not ranked among the nation’s top-20 hospitals for the fifth consecutive year.

UNC Hospitals remained No. 2 in the state, nationally ranked in three adult specialties, down one from a year ago.

Carolinas Medical Center, the flagship hospital for Atrium Health, was ranked third. Atrium is the parent company of Wake Forest Baptist.

Of the 13 non-academic medical centers in N.C. reviewed by U.S. News, only Cone had the nationally ranked adult specialty.

Mixed response

The release of the annual U.S. News report stirs discussion about the value of hospital rankings as more groups produce listings.

Some advocacy groups, such as the American Hospital Association, complain that academic medical centers get lower quality scores on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Hospital Compares, in part because they treat the sickest of the sick, along with a significant number of low-income patients without insurance.

“There are many organizations evaluating health care with U.S. News being among the most prominent," Priest said.

Medicare officials say the rankings are risk-adjusted to take into account the kinds of patients a hospital serves, and that hospitals with more stars have tended to have lower death and readmission rates.

Other hospital ratings include www.leapfroggroup.org, www.ahrq.gov, www.healthgrades.com and www.drscore.com.

Healthcare systems tend to cite the rankings that put them in the best light.

For example, Novant has said Leapfrog is “the rating system that we particularly measure ourselves against ... for safety, quality and patient experience.”

In the latest Leapfrog semiannual report released May 3, Baptist, Cone and Forsyth were all rated at the “A” level for patient safety. Leapfrog assigns letter grades from A to F to hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections, and improve patient satisfaction.

Leapfrog researchers said they have determined that when compared with a hospital rated an A, patients face on average a 35% greater risk of avoidable death at a B hospital, an 88% greater risk at a C hospital and a 92% greater risk at a D or F hospital.

Last week, the latest Hospital Compares ratings were released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Cone received five stars in its overall rating, but just three from the patient survey. Forsyth received three stars in its overall rating and from the patient survey, while Baptist received two stars in the overall rating and three from patients.

"Even the objective measures offer an incomplete picture, as they exclude the general population and are only based on inpatient outcomes for Medicare patients,' Novant said.

"These inconsistencies, along with the trend of care being shifted to the outpatient setting, are why hospital rankings are unable to fully capture the dedication and expertise of our care teams."