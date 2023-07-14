The Winston-Salem area’s existing single-family housing market remains solidly in the seller’s favor during June, but with a slight dip in the median sale price, according to the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors.

The report covers the following ZIP codes: 27012, 27023, 27040, 27050, 27051, 27101, 27103, 27104, 27105, 27106, 27127 and 27284.

Three were 492 properties sold during June. The median sale price was down 1.2% to $290,000, but sellers on average were still getting 101.4% of their listing price.

The median days that a sold home was on the market was up 4.2% year over year to 25.

There were 531 new listings during June, down 1.1% from a year ago. The median list price was $309,950.

The association reported there is a 1.19-month supply of existing single-family homes for sale, down 23.7 from a year ago.

In a separate existing house report, the Triad continued to have the largest growth rate during May among the state’s five metro areas, according to national real estate research firm CoreLogic.

The growth rate, which was in a double-digit range for much of 2022, has been shrinking in recent months for all five metros.

The biggest factor, according to CoreLogic, remains higher mortgage rates.

For example, the growth rate for the five-county Winston-Salem metro was 5.7% in May, compared with up 6.9% in April and 8.9% in March.

The metro consists of Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up 5.4 in May, compared with up 6.5% in April and 8.4% in March.

By comparison, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro area increased 6.6% year-over-year in May, compared with up 6.3% in April and 7.6% in March. When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 6.4% in May, unchanged from April and from up 7.6% in March.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area increased 4.4% year-over-year in May, compared with increasing 4.9% year-over-year in April.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill area were down 0.3 year-over-year in May, compared with being up 1.9% year-over-year in April.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA decreased 1.9% year-over-year in May, compared with being down 1.1% year-over-year in April.

“After peaking in the spring of 2022, annual home price deceleration continued in May,” said Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic. “Elevated mortgage rates and high home prices are putting pressure on potential buyers. “These dynamics are cooling recent month-over-month home price growth, which began to taper and is returning to pre-pandemic averages.”