The Triad's jobless rate has reversed course again during the COVID-19 pandemic, jumping back toward a double-digit level at 9.5% in July, the state Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
In just the past three months, the rate has swung from 13.6% in May — at least a 44-year high — to 8.4% in June — representing a record one-month drop.
The Triad appeared to have benefited from the Phase Two reopening of the state's economy in late May that produced an unexpected and stunning wave of furloughed employees returning to work.
However, economists had cautioned the state and Triad jobless rate was likely to rise in July as some businesses that reopened in May and June — such as restaurants, hotels, manufacturers and retail stores — may have furloughed or laid off employees again because of lack of consumer demand.
“The movements in economic indicators we’ve seen the past few months are without precedent,” Commerce spokesman David Rhoades said.
The Triad experienced a relatively stable job market during July, with the major negative month-over-month impact being the loss of 2,500 government jobs in the five-county Winston-Salem region and 3,600 government jobs in the three-county Greensboro-High Point region.
The Winston-Salem area's jobless rate was at 8.9% in July, up from 7.7%.
Of the nine private-sector employment groups, the Winston-Salem area had a net gain of 500, including 800 in leisure and hospitality and 100 in professional and business services. There was a loss of 300 in manufacturing and 200 in education and health services.
Meanwhile, the Greensboro-High Point MSA's jobless rate was 10.3% in July from 9% in June.
For the Greensboro-High Point area, there was a net gain of 300 private-sector jobs, including 500 in education and health services, 200 in leisure and hospitality and 100 in manufacturing. There was a loss of 400 professional and business services, and 100 in financial activities.
Year over year, however, the Winston-Salem MSA remains down 23,400 jobs with leisure and hospitality being the most at 6,600, education and health sciences at 6,100, professional and business services at 4,900, trade, transportation and utilities at 2,600 and manufacturing at 2,400.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA has lost 28,300 jobs, including 9,200 in leisure and hospitality, 7,900 in manufacturing and 5,400 in professional and business services.
Another factor in the July rate increase is the timing of when the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics collects employment data.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics collects employment data the week in which the 12th of the month falls. The latest report covers the churn of July 12-18.
“The remainder of 2020 will be challenging for the North Carolina economy,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
Walden is calling the current economic downturn a “mandated recession to distinguish it from previous recessions.”
"The state economy is expected to be 20% smaller at the end of 2020 compared to the end of 2019,” Walden said. “It will not be until 2023 that the state’s aggregate production will exceed pre-virus levels.”
Unemployment
North Carolina surpassed the $7.2 billion threshold in paid state and federal unemployment insurance benefits, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Wednesday.
The latest DES report has $1.64 billion of the $7.2 billion in unemployment benefits coming from state resources. The state had $3.85 billion in the state UI Trust Fund when the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March.
The bulk of payments, at $4.72 billion, came from the $600 federal weekly supplement contained in the pandemic unemployment compensation program. That program began in early April and ran until Congress allowed it to expire July 26 for most recipients.
About 70% of claimants, or 877,763, have been approved for benefits, while 27%, or 344,543, were determined to not be eligible.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center has said the state's economy has been losing about $350 million each week since the expiration of the $600 federal supplement.
Commerce Department spokesperson Kerry McComber said Monday it appears the first $300 Lost Wages benefit could be made this week.
Eligible North Carolinians would receive three $300 payments from the initiative. Commerce projects North Carolina would receive up to $321 million from the program.
The Lost Wages payment has the following eligibility criteria: the claimant must be eligible for at least $100 per week in unemployment benefits from either state or federal UI programs; and they must be unemployed or partially unemployed because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since mid-March, 1.26 million North Carolinians have filed a combined 2.24 million state and federal jobless claims. That includes 7,604 new claims on Tuesday.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 29% of the 4.29 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-July have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.