Labor Day holiday motorists in the Triad will pay on average between 7 and 14 cents more per gallon for gasoline than a year ago, according to AAA fuel projections for the three-day period.

However, diesel prices per gallon are down nearly 60 cents from a year ago at $4.27.

“Labor Day weekend will be the big send-off to what has been an extremely busy summer travel season,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group.

The average gas price statewide is projected to be at $3.54 per gallon for regular unleaded, as well as $3.92 for mid-grade and $4.29 for premium.

The average regular unleased price in the Winston-Salem area is projected to be $3.54 per gallon, while in Greensboro it is $3.53, Charlotte $3.58 and Raleigh $3.55.

According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest regular unleaded prices in Forsyth County as of Thursday was $3.35 a gallon at the following locations: Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd.; Murphy USA at 3470 Parkway Village Circle; Petro at 3500 New Walkertown Road; Quality Mart at 3180 Peters Creek Parkway; and Sam’s Club at 930 Hanes Mall Blvd.

For those looking for the lowest regular-unleaded prices in the Triad and statewide, head to the Amoco at 2716 S. Elm-Eugene St. in Greensboro where it is $2.93 a gallon.

AAA has halted the practice of projecting individual state formal travel forecast for the Labor Day weekend.

INRIX, a global provider of transportation data and insights, expects in general that Friday would have higher than normal traffic volumes between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., while Sunday is projected to have “minimal traffic impact.”

“The best times to travel by car over Labor Day weekend are early in the morning or in the evening,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.

“If you must travel during heavy traffic, navigation apps and local departments of transportation can help steer drivers around long delays.”

The N.C. Transportation Department is suspending most construction activity along major highways to keep lanes open for holiday travel.

The work along interstates, U.S. routes and key N.C. routes is expected to shut down from Thursday morning through Monday evening. Work that does not impact travel lanes will continue for some projects.