A state House bill filed Monday would prohibit city, county and state government agencies and certain political subdivisions from requiring employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

House Bill 98, titled "Medical Freedom Act, has Reps. Jon Hardister of Guilford County and Donny Lambeth of Forsyth County as co-primary sponsors, along with Reps. Brian Biggs and Neal Jackson of Randolph County.

HB98 also would not allow the State Board of Education, local public school districts, colleges and universities to require students to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or be vaccinated for one or multiple doses.

Those educational entities would be prohibited from requiring the use of face coverings on their campuses, nor allow for the "quarantine of healthy students."

Hardister said that "in my opinion, taking a COVID vaccine should be a personal decision, not a mandate-driven activity."

Hardister said his decision to sponsor HB98 comes in part from "receiving a lot of feedback from people who are concerned about COVID vaccine mandates."

"This will prevent government agencies from establishing any form of a COVID vaccine mandate."

Hardister also said he remains concerned about how COVID-19 vaccines "were produced in a rapid manner with an expedited approval process."

"Part of the concern is the fact that new health reports are indicating that there may be side effects related to the COVID vaccines. This underscores the fact that it will take time to learn about potential long-term effects of the COVID vaccines, and as such, it is not appropriate for the government to issue mandates on our citizens."

HB98 would allow students and/or their parents to bring a civil action against the governing body of the public school district.

The bill, however, does not affect other required vaccinations for K-12 public school students, including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, polio, red measles (rubeola) and rubella.

HB98 has a section that would not allow local and state government entities and certain political subdivisions from "discriminating against persons based on their refusal" to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or declining to be vaccinated.

That section prohibits those groups from using non-vaccination status as a condition for denying or refusing employment. The agencies would not be allowed to take any retaliatory action against any employee who, in good faith, threatens to file a claim or complaint, or initiate an investigation.

The bill would prohibit K-12 schools, local and state public health agencies and officials, and local governments from requiring employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or to submit to a vaccination.

“I don’t think anyone expects that COVID-19 is going to cause the same level of concern in the future that it did starting in spring 2020," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with conservative think tank John Locke Foundation.

"That’s likely why this bill is designed to take COVID-19 vaccination status off the table for government agencies dealing with members of the public.

"Supporters of this measure want to block governments from taking action against the unvaccinated in the future.”

The bill was filed with the ending of the national COVID-19 pandemic public-health emergency set for May 11.

Forsyth County has had 124,311 confirmed cases and 958 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Statewide, the total confirmed case count is 3.44 million and confirmed death count is 28,235.

Previous attempts

HB96 represents an expansion of House Bill 572, titled “No vaccine mandate by EO, rule or agency,” that cleared the House by a 75-38 vote in May 2021 with 65 Republicans and 10 Democrats in support.

However, the bill was not addressed in the Senate.

That bill would have barred the governor from mandating vaccines by executive order, among other things.

Another COVID-19 vaccination-focused legislation, House Bill 686, only cleared the House State Government committee in April 2021.

HB686 focused on preventing local and state government employees from facing retaliation if they chose not to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Local vaccination dispute

In October 2021, the Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved paying a $1,000 bonus to city workers who get vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have already been vaccinated.

Responding to pressure from city employees who found an earlier draft of the measure too heavy-handed, the council deleted provisions that could have resulted in the firing of employees who refuse to get tested and that would have made non-vaccinated employees ineligible for promotion.

Between 75 and 100 people, including city police officers and firefighters, gathered in advance of the October 2021 council meeting at Corpening Plaza to protest penalties proposed for non-vaccination.

People carried signs calling for freedom to choose whether or not to get the COVID-19 shot.

A city committee had discussed taking a carrot-and-stick approach to boosting the vaccination rate of city employees from a level estimated at well under 40% at the time.

The stick was a series of measures that drew the ire of city employees as word circulated: No promotions for unvaccinated employees, and provisions leaving the door open for higher insurance premiums in the future, or even termination for employees who don’t get their shots.

Council member James Taylor brought forward a motion to drop the non-promotion penalty, as well as any language in the policy that mentioned firing as a possible consequence of refusing to even get a COVID-19 test.