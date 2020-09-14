The remnants of Hurricane Sally likely will bring steady rain to the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, forecasters say.
The storm is expected to make landfall late Tuesday afternoon in eastern Louisiana to southern Mississippi, said Andrew Kren, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh. The storm will then travel northeast into central Alabama and north central Georgia by Friday morning, Kren said.
"The (storm's) current track has it staying to our south in Georgia and South Carolina," Kren said. "Our main impact here will be heavy rain Thursday and Friday.
"It will bring moisture in, but the actual center of the storm will not move that far north," Kren said.
A cold front pushing through North Carolina from the Ohio Valley Friday into Saturday will produce rain in Forsyth and Guilford counties, Kren said.
The cold front and the storm likely will combine to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain Wednesday through Friday to the Triad, Kren said. The storm's remnants will then move off the Carolinas' coast and travel east to northeast over the Atlantic Ocean, he said.
In advance of the storm's arrival, the weather service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a hazardous weather alert for Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
The storm could produce 2 to 4 inches of rain Thursday through Saturday in those regions, resulting in a threat of flooding, the weather service said.
The alert helps residents in the state's northwestern counties be prepared for rainy weather, said Vance Joyner, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
Wednesday night's forecast calls for a 30% to 40% chance of rain in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone with low temperatures ranging from around 63 degrees in Forsyth County, 62 degrees in Surry County and 57 degrees in Watauga County.
Thursday's forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone with high temperatures ranging from near 73 degrees in Forsyth County and 65 degrees in Surry and Watauga counties.
Friday's forecast calls for a 50% to 60% chance of rain in the Triad to northwest North Carolina with high temperatures near 71 degrees in Winston-Salem, 74 in Mount Airy and 68 degrees in Boone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.