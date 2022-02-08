Triad man wins again on 'Jeopardy!'. Lawrence Long will make another appearance on the show Wednesday.

Lawrence Long, who was born in Winston-Salem and now lives in East Bend, established himself as a "Jeopardy!" Champion Monday and continued his winning streak Tuesday on the trivia competition show. And Wednesday evening, at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY, he gets to defend his crown in his third appearance.
Well, technically, that happened back in November, when the show was recorded, but he's had to keep mum about the results for several months now.
"Jeopardy!" requires that contestants not share the results publicly until after the episodes air — including how long they were on the show. Long said only a few people know how he did, and he's philosophical about having to keep that a secret.
"There's this space when people talk about something that exists in the past, but it hasn't happened yet on the broadcast stage and you can't talk about it," he said. "I do think there's merit to that — the reveal of what happens, the drama of seeing it unfold live, there is something to that."
Known to his friends as "Skip," Long is a medical student, a stay-at-home uncle to his 11-year-old niece, and a member of the Bunker Dogs improv comedy group locally.
Long won $23,201 on Monday night's episode, unseating the previous "Jeopardy!" champion by correctly identifying, of all things, the game Trivial Pursuit. Then on Tuesday's episode, he was also the only contestant to get the question right in identifying a line from Agatha Christie in the foreward to her mystery novel "Death on the Nile." That earned him an additional $20,390, bringing his two-day total to $43,591.
He had gathered with family and friends at Joymongers Beer Hall to watch Monday's episode live.
Several friends texted him when host Mayim Bialik winked at him after an answer about winking, saying she had been flirting with him.
"I didn't see the wink during the game," he said. "I was probably too involved to enjoy it."
On Joymonger's Facebook page Monday night, the staff wrote "what an honor to host tonight's Jeopardy winner, Lawrence Long and his family and friends while they watched his TV debut at the Barrel Hall We're rooting for weeks of big wins Lawrence!"
And he's already become the subject of various memes. His teammates at Bunker Dogs Improv posted a picture of him looking excited with the text "When You Hit That Daily Double TWICE", and several memes have also popped up on the popular "Just Winston-Salem Memes" Facebook group.
One poster asked why he reminded her of Neil Patrick Harris, and — speaking of Agatha Christie — another compared him, with his stylish suit and dapper mustache, to a mystery novel character, asking "If he's there, then who is solving the mystery of the dead gardener in Lord Farquhar's stables?"
However, Long wasn't able to concentrate on the live airing of Tuesday's episode because he was taking an online test and a nutrition class while his family was watching. Of course, he already knows how it turned out.