Triad man wins again on 'Jeopardy!'. Lawrence Long will make another appearance on the show Wednesday.

Lawrence Long, who was born in Winston-Salem and now lives in East Bend, established himself as a "Jeopardy!" Champion Monday and continued his winning streak Tuesday on the trivia competition show. And Wednesday evening, at 7:30 p.m. on WFMY, he gets to defend his crown in his third appearance.

Well, technically, that happened back in November, when the show was recorded, but he's had to keep mum about the results for several months now.

"Jeopardy!" requires that contestants not share the results publicly until after the episodes air — including how long they were on the show. Long said only a few people know how he did, and he's philosophical about having to keep that a secret.

"There's this space when people talk about something that exists in the past, but it hasn't happened yet on the broadcast stage and you can't talk about it," he said. "I do think there's merit to that — the reveal of what happens, the drama of seeing it unfold live, there is something to that."

Known to his friends as "Skip," Long is a medical student, a stay-at-home uncle to his 11-year-old niece, and a member of the Bunker Dogs improv comedy group locally.