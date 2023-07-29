The percentage of Winston-Salem area homeowners late on their mortgage payments drifted down again during May, according to national real estate research firm CoreLogic.

Still, the Winston-Salem and Greensboro-High Point metro areas continue to have the highest delinquency rate among the state’s five largest metro areas.

The Winston-Salem metro area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties. CoreLogic’s report defines “delinquent” as being at least 30 days overdue on payment.

The delinquency rate was 2.8% for the Winston-Salem area, compared with 3.2% a year ago. Those delinquency rates remain near their lowest levels since the early 2000s.

The most recent high mark for the Winston-Salem area was 7.3% in January 2016.

The delinquency rate was 1% for mortgage payments more than 90 days past due, unchanged from December and down from 1.4% in May 2022.

Both figures include houses in the foreclosure pipeline.

By comparison, for the Greensboro-High Point metro area, the 30-day delinquency rate was 3.2% — up from 2.9% a year ago.

The 90-day delinquency rate was 1.1%, down from 1.3% a year ago.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information about delinquency and/or underwater loans can affect the real estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house and prompting an overreaction.

“May’s overall (national) mortgage delinquency rate matched the all-time low, and serious delinquencies followed suit,” said Molly Boesel, a principal economist at CoreLogic. “Furthermore, the rate of mortgages that were six months or more past due, a measure that ballooned in 2021, has receded to a level last observed in March 2020.“

According to the latest report from national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions, the foreclosure rate in the Winston-Salem metro area continued in a significant upward trend during the first half of 2023.

The primary factor has been more financial institutions and lenders moving forward on mortgage delinquency steps.

To that end, there were 417 foreclosure filings in the Winston-Salem area, compared with 308 in the first half of 2022, 138 in the first half of 2021 and 494 in the first half of 2020.

By comparison, the Winston-Salem metro area had 629 filings in 2022 and 284 filings in 2021.

Forsyth County, as is typical, had the most in the area during the first half of 2023 with 236, followed by Davidson County with 109, Stokes County with 27 and Yadkin County with 13.