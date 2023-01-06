Triad, most of NC back at high level for COVID-19 community spread

Forsyth County has been joined by most of the Triad and most of North Carolina in the high category for COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to two local health-care officials, the recent uptick in new cases is likely to continue through at least January as more omicron subvariants mutations arrive in the state and nationally.

"As we predicted that as flu came down we would see a resurgence of COVID-19, and we would see it over the Christmas break," said Dr. Christopher Ohl, infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

"Sure enough, that's what's happening."

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 513 in Forsyth. Although CDC did not provide a new case total last week, it was at 185 two reports ago.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 30, compared with 21 and 14 in the previous two reports.

Also, 7.1% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 4.7% and 3.1% the previous two weeks.

Ohl said the key COVID-19 metrics "are coming up quickly, along with the number of people being hospitalized with COVID."

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 310 COVID-19 patients last week, up from 227 for the week that ended Dec. 24. It is the highest weekly count since 409 for the week that ended Feb. 26.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said there were 56 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday. That's up from 33 on Dec. 28 and 17 on Dec. 14.

New subvariants

DHHS reported Wednesday that the current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, contributing to the surge in hospitalizations.

DHHS lists 12 active subvariants in North Carolina.

The BQ 1.1 subvariant made up 48.5% of new cases from Dec. 11 to Dec. 24, along with 17.2% the BA.5 subvariant and 13.8% the BQ.1 subvariant.

Although the XBB and XBB 1.5 subvariants represented just a combined 5.8% of cases as of Dec. 24, Ohl and other infectious diseases experts have warned that those subvariants could arrive in force in the Triad within weeks.

Those subvariants have become the dominant viruses in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Ohl said XBB and XBB 1.5 are the byproducts of mutations representing roughly equal parts of two subvariants.

"It's different enough that it has immune evasiveness" that even people who have been boosted or gotten the vaccine or both and had COVID-19 "can have a breakthrough infection."

"The mutation allows it to attach a little bit better to the receptors in the back of our nose and throat, which is where the virus first attaches when we breathe in the particles, which makes it a little more contagious and the most infectious of them all so far."

Forsyth update

The weekly COVID-19 case count in Forsyth reached a near five-month high last week, while there were an additional two COVID-related deaths over the holidays.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ latest COVID-19 dashboard report, there were 1,040 new cases during the week that ended Dec. 31, of which 19.3%, or 201, were considered as reinfections.

It is the highest weekly case count since 1,138 for the week that ended Aug. 13. For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 120,800 cases.

The county has had 938 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

DHHS cautions its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Ohl said the positive test rate is approaching 18% in the Triad, compared with the early 2021 omicron peak of mid-20%.

Ohl, Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest said a primary factor is people spending more time indoors during the holidays without mask restrictions in place.

Just Alamance, Ashe and Watauga counties are in the medium category level in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region.

Swift said that while he does not expect a return to indoor mask mandates, he advises wearing a mask to lower odds of getting COVID-19 or a COVID cold.

Influenza update

DHHS reported Thursday there have been 113 flu-related deaths in N.C. since the official season began Oct. 1.

That's up 22 from the previous DHHS report on Dec. 22.

Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.

There have been 73 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 26 in the 50-to-64 age group, 12 in the 25-to-49 age group, and two in the 5-to-17 age group.

Although Ohl said the first round of influenza likely peaked in mid-November, he cautioned that "a smaller wave could (emerge) in February and March."

With Ohl saying that COVID-19 "throwing us all a curveball the past three years, he projects influenza could become of a fall than winter concern in coming years.