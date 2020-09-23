 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Triad, Northwest N.C. qualify for $5.7 million in state land, water grants
0 comments

Triad, Northwest N.C. qualify for $5.7 million in state land, water grants

{{featured_button_text}}

Fourteen land and water projects in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina have been approved by the Cooper administration for a combined $5.67 million in funding.

The funding comes from the N.C. Land and Water Fund, formerly known as the Clean Water Management Trust Fund.

Some of the funding is listed as provisional, becoming available "if any additional revenue is available from annual license plate sales and returned grants."

"North Carolina is blessed with natural beauty and resources that we all share a duty to protect,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement Wednesday.

“These grants will fund key projects to safeguard our land and water, provide more opportunities for outdoor recreation, and support our military and economy.”

One of the two participating projects in Forsyth County was announced separately last week involving Belews Lake.

The other grant provides $400,000 to the town of Kernersville for Phase Two of its Ivey Redmon Park stream-restoration project.

The county plans to pay $640,000 to purchase 216 acres on Belews Lake from Duke Energy for a new county park.

The state Land and Water Fund has provided a $548,032 grant award, along with a provisional $91,968 grant that may take until July 1 to become available.

"We don't really have a facility on a lake like that, and we don't have a significant amount of park resources in the northeastern part of the county," said Damon Sanders-Pratt, an assistant county manager in Forsyth County.

In 2015, an open-space plan identified the Belews Lake area as a potential site for a regional park.

Sanders-Pratt told the county Board of Commissioners on Sept. 17 that the planned park site is clean and has no environmental issues, such as the coal-ash basin that is at the center of controversy at Duke Energy's Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County.

In 2018, county officials said the site appeared to be in excellent condition and used as a woodland buffer zone for the Belews Lake watershed.

The land is near the intersection of Belews Creek and Craig roads, with extensive lake frontage. Planted in pines, it would eventually have been clear cut by Duke Energy had the county not expressed interest in the property, county officials said.

Now, the county will look for ways to develop walking trails, picnic areas and other less-intensive park uses. There won't be a boat dock, but a fishing dock is likely, officials said.

Ashe and Guilford counties each received four grants, along with one each for Davidson, Randolph, Watauga and Wilkes counties.

A project in Ashe and Davidson will add acres to the state's Wildlife Resources Commission's game lands.

The governor's office said the funds will protect 6,710 acres, including more than 6,155 acres that will be open to the public for hiking, hunting, boating, birding and other recreational uses.

Funds were also granted for eight projects to restore or enhance over 10 miles of streams, rivers and estuaries, as well as for five projects designed to evaluate innovative techniques for managing stormwater.

Another six planning projects were funded to identify key water-quality and conservation opportunities in mountain, Piedmont and coastal watersheds.

Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this article

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

Other regional projects

Another 10 Triad and Northwest North Carolina land and water projects received state grants, or qualified for provisional grants.

The provisional funding would become available "if any additional revenue is available from annual license plate sales and returned grants."

Ashe County: $1.06 million to Blue Ridge Conservancy for a connector tract; provisional $438,240 to The Nature Conservancy for Jordan tract and Phoenix mountain; provisional $315,500 to New River Conservancy for Helton Creek and Kirby Farm; $190,000 to New River Conservancy for river builder; 

Davidson County: $1.2 million to the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission for Phase Two of Tuckertown.

Guilford County: $400,000 to Piedmont Conservation Council for College Branch; provisional $398,087 to Southwest Renewal Foundation for Southwest High Point Greenway; $100,000 to N.C. State University for evaluating flow-through wetlands; and provisional $61,460 to Piedmont Land Conservancy for Bandera Farms and Reedy Fork.

Randolph County: provisional $92,500 to Unique Places to Save for Ramseur Dam.

Watauga County: provisional $295,000 to New River Conservancy for Middle Fork section 1B.

Wilkes County: provisional $75,000 to Wilkes Soil and Water Conservation District for McGrady Valley stream restoration plan.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News