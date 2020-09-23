Triad, Northwest N.C. qualify for $5.7 million in state land, water grants

"We don't really have a facility on a lake like that, and we don't have a significant amount of park resources in the northeastern part of the county," said Damon Sanders-Pratt, an assistant county manager in Forsyth County.

In 2015, an open-space plan identified the Belews Lake area as a potential site for a regional park.

Sanders-Pratt told the county Board of Commissioners on Sept. 17 that the planned park site is clean and has no environmental issues, such as the coal-ash basin that is at the center of controversy at Duke Energy's Belews Creek Steam Station in Stokes County.

In 2018, county officials said the site appeared to be in excellent condition and used as a woodland buffer zone for the Belews Lake watershed.

The land is near the intersection of Belews Creek and Craig roads, with extensive lake frontage. Planted in pines, it would eventually have been clear cut by Duke Energy had the county not expressed interest in the property, county officials said.

Now, the county will look for ways to develop walking trails, picnic areas and other less-intensive park uses. There won't be a boat dock, but a fishing dock is likely, officials said.