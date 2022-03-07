 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Triad, Northwest NC gain $38.4 million in state grant funding
0 Comments

Triad, Northwest NC gain $38.4 million in state grant funding

  • 0

A combined $38.84 million in state grant funding has been provided to 23 Triad and Northwest North Carolina local governments and community organizations, the governor's office disclosed Friday.

The Office of State Budget and Management distributed more than $330 million in directed grants statewide in its first round of grant disbursements for 2022.

“These grant funds will help local communities invest in projects that can improve the lives of those they serve,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“I expect to see great work from our partners in local government and the nonprofit sector as these projects move forward.”

There was only one project affecting Forsyth County, and that was a $1 million grant shared with the city of King for unspecified capital improvements.

The five largest grants to the 14-county region were: $16 million to Randolph County for its Farm, Food and Family Education Center; $7 million to Sparta for capital improvements; $3.5 million to Madison in Rockingham County for the Lindsey Bridge River Park; $2 million to Alleghany County to assist with repairs and renovations to its courthouse; $2 million to Guilford County Community College toward its aviation training center.

The largest grant statewide was $29.8 million provided to Fayetteville and the N.C. Civil War & Reconstruction History Center Foundation toward the cost of establishing the N.C. Civil War History Center.

The 2022-23 state budget contained more than 900 directed grants, of which more than 640 are being administered by the Office of State Budget and Management.

The agency projects distributing more than $1.4 billion in directed grants over the next 12 months.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida man in porta-potty crushed to death by bulldozer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.
Crime

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.

Search warrants allege that the teen accused of shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to the campus because he feared other students would jump him. Maurice Evans, the search warrants allege, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, shot Miller once in the chest and then ran away, dumping a bookbag containing the gun in a dumpster. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert