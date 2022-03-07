Triad, Northwest NC gain $38.4 million in state grant funding

A combined $38.84 million in state grant funding has been provided to 23 Triad and Northwest North Carolina local governments and community organizations, the governor's office disclosed Friday.
The Office of State Budget and Management distributed more than $330 million in directed grants statewide in its first round of grant disbursements for 2022.
“These grant funds will help local communities invest in projects that can improve the lives of those they serve,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.
“I expect to see great work from our partners in local government and the nonprofit sector as these projects move forward.”
There was only one project affecting Forsyth County, and that was a $1 million grant shared with the city of King for unspecified capital improvements.
The five largest grants to the 14-county region were: $16 million to Randolph County for its Farm, Food and Family Education Center; $7 million to Sparta for capital improvements; $3.5 million to Madison in Rockingham County for the Lindsey Bridge River Park; $2 million to Alleghany County to assist with repairs and renovations to its courthouse; $2 million to Guilford County Community College toward its aviation training center.
The largest grant statewide was $29.8 million provided to Fayetteville and the N.C. Civil War & Reconstruction History Center Foundation toward the cost of establishing the N.C. Civil War History Center.
The 2022-23 state budget contained more than 900 directed grants, of which more than 640 are being administered by the Office of State Budget and Management.
The agency projects distributing more than $1.4 billion in directed grants over the next 12 months.
336-727-7376