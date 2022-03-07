Triad, Northwest NC gain $38.4 million in state grant funding

A combined $38.84 million in state grant funding has been provided to 23 Triad and Northwest North Carolina local governments and community organizations, the governor's office disclosed Friday.

The Office of State Budget and Management distributed more than $330 million in directed grants statewide in its first round of grant disbursements for 2022.

“These grant funds will help local communities invest in projects that can improve the lives of those they serve,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“I expect to see great work from our partners in local government and the nonprofit sector as these projects move forward.”

There was only one project affecting Forsyth County, and that was a $1 million grant shared with the city of King for unspecified capital improvements.