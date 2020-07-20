Only one region has more COVID-19 patients hospitalized than the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, according to a new set of daily data released by the state Department of Health and Human Services.
The Triad region has more patients in intensive care than any other region in the state, and at least 79 of those patients are adults with COVID-19. Only one other region has more adult COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Both counts are as of noon Monday.
It is the latest COVID-19 measuring stick made available by the state as it is "transitioning to a more automated system for collecting this information." The state is divided into eight regions. Durham and Wake counties are in separate regions.
There were 235 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the 16-county Triad region. Only the Charlotte area had more COVID-19 patients hospitalized — with 317.
The region, identified as the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition in state data, consists of Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
There are 25 hospitals in the Triad region, the majority affiliated with either Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. or Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. DHHS said 96% of those hospitals are reporting daily COVID-19 data.
As of Sunday, the Triad region was listed as having patients in 436 ICU beds — or 75.7% of the total beds available in the region.
By comparison, the Mid-Carolina region, served primarily by UNC Healthcare, has 350 in use, or 76.4%.
From June 21 through Monday, the Triad's hospitalizations have ranged from a low of 189 on June 30 to a high of 283 on July 14.
In terms of ventilators in use as of Monday, the Triad region was at 250 out of a possible 482, trailing just the Charlotte region, which was at 237.
The Triad has 3,188 inpatient beds in use as of Sunday, or 73.3% of those available. The Charlotte region has the most in use at 3,193, or 81.4%.
The state data also tracks the number of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases admitted to hospitals over a 24-hour period.
From Sunday to Monday, there were 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases admitted to Triad region hospitals. The highest that 24-hour case count has been in the past month was 31 confirmed cases, reported on July 14.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, has expressed concern recently about the lengthening time it is taking to get COVID-19 test results back from non-hospital medical practices.
