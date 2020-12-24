Rain, possibly thunderstorms in Triad forecast for Christmas Eve; sunny and cold on Christmas Day

Rain and possibly thunderstorms will come to the Triad on Thursday, but the weather will be mostly sunny and cold on Christmas Day in Forsyth and Guilford counties, forecasters say.

A strong cold front and a high-pressure system off the Carolinas' coast will bring southernly winds and moisture from the Atlantic Ocean. Those conditions will produce Thursday's rain over much of the East Coast, said Nick Luchetti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Thursday's forecast calls for a 100% chance of rain in Forsyth County with a high temperature near 60 degrees. Wind speeds will range from 7 mph to 17 mph with gusts as high as high as 37 mph. For Thursday night, there is a 90% chance of rain in Winston-Salem with an expected low around 26 degrees.

Thursday's total rainfall will be around 1.75 inches, Luchetti said.

The cold front will hold down temperatures Friday in Winston-Salem with the forecast calling for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature near 33 degrees. Wind-chill values will as low as 17 degrees. Wind speeds will range 10 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph.

"There will be no white Christmas," Luchetti said.

Friday night's forecast calls mostly clear skies with a low temperature around 17 degrees with winds ranging from 5 to 10 mph.

