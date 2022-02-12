 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triad residents will likely see light snow Sunday amid chilly temperatures
After Saturday's temperatures reached the high 60s in Forsyth and Guilford counties, Triad residents will experience a decrease of nearly 30 degrees Sunday with a chance of wintry weather, forecasters say.

Sunday's forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain, snow and sleet in Winston-Salem and Greensboro with a high temperature near 38 degrees in Forsyth County and near 37 degrees in Guilford County.

Less than 1/2-inch of snow is expected to accumulate in Forsyth County, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh. Little to no snow and sleet accumulation is expected in Guilford County.

Sunday's wintry mix of weather could cause slick spots on bridges and elevated roadways, the weather service said.

A cold front will cross central North Carolina overnight Saturday into Sunday, producing the rain, snow and sleet, the weather service said.

Sunday's night forecast calls for partly cloudy skies in Winston-Salem and Greensboro with a low temperature around 25 degrees in both cities.

Patchy areas of black ice is possible for Monday morning commuters in the Triad, the weather service said.

