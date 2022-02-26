Triad residents worry about their relatives' safety in war-torn Ukraine; history professor believes war may last for a long time

Triad residents are worried about the safety of their relatives in war-torn Ukraine as they hope the war there will soon end.
Meanwhile, a history professor at Appalachian State University, says that the war may last for months or even years.
Galina Sokolsky of Greensboro said that her older sister and niece are running out of food and must live in a subway as Russian bombs fall on their northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
"They are not doing OK," Sokolsky said. "They only had a little food to begin with, and now the stores are closed."
Ukrainian forces and recruited volunteers regained control of the streets inside Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, Saturday after Russian troops tried to enter the city, according to news reports.
Russia has faced tougher resistance that it anticipated from Ukrainian troops, other news reports said.
Anatoly Isaenko, a history professor at Appalachian State, said Saturday that Ukrainian forces in Kyiv may continue to resist the Russian forces for many days.
"Russian forces obviously slowed down their advance, and now they are vulnerable for attacks on their overstretched logistics," Isaenko said. “Ukrainian forces may successfully counterattack them. It seems to me that the Putin blitzkrieg is failing right now."
At Appalachian State, Isaenko teaches European history, world history, Russian history and the history of ethnic conflicts.
Isaenko expects that the Russian forces with its overwhelming numbers of missiles, artillery and soldiers will eventually force the Ukrainian government to surrender, he said.
However, Ukrainian insurgents will continue to fight the Russian forces in what Isaenko described as a low level guerrilla war.
"The resistance will continue among the people who have declared that they have a staunch enemy in Russia," Isaenko said. "You cannot kill ideas. The war will not end very quickly."
Isaenko said that his ancestors were Cossacks in Ukraine during the 16th and 17th centuries.
The war has resulted in Sokolsky’s relatives spending recent nights in a subway in Kharkiv, she said.
Russian forces bombed the city’s water supply, so there is no water in her relatives’ apartment, Sokolsky said.
Her relatives haven’t been injured, Sokolsky said.
"What are they going to do" when their supply of food runs out, Sokolsky asked. “They are trying to hide.”
Sokolsky is a physical therapist and lives in her house in Greensboro with her parents, her daughter and two grandchildren. Sokolsky immigrated to the United States 30 years ago from Ukraine.
Ukrainian forces are defending Kharkiv from the invading Russian forces, Sokolsky said, but her relatives can hear bombs exploding nearby.
"My niece is a nurse, but she can't get to her job because all of the transportation is gone," Sokolsky said.
Sokolsky recently called her relatives in Ukraine. During the Facetime video call, Sokolsky could see and hear Russian missiles, she said.
"All of the sky was on fire," Sokolsky said. "Their windows were shaking from the bombing.
"It's a war," Sokolsky said. "The Russians want to kill civilians to get land and control the (Ukrainian) government."
Sokolsky urged her relatives to leave their city, but they don't own a car. She encouraged them to leave by train, but the nearby train station was bombed, Sokolsky said.
"I told them not to wait for the Russians to kill them," Sokolsky said.
Her relatives then took refuge in the city’s subway, she said. Sokolsky's older sister has high blood pressure, and her medication is running out, she said.
"It's too cold in the subway," Sokolsky said. "They don’t have heat there."
Sokolsky wants her relatives to leave Ukraine and travel to Poland, she said. Once they get there, Sokolsky can help them leave Europe and travel to Greensboro, where they can live with Sokolsky in her house, she said.
"I want to get them out," Sokolsky said.
Nadiya and Joe Bittencourt, Ukrainian natives who live High Point, said that Nadiya's sister, her sister's husband and her nephew live in Kyiv, which Russian forces are attacking.
Her Ukrainian relatives had planned to leave that country and travel to Poland, Nadiya Bittencourt said. But Nadiya's nephew has turned 18, and the Ukrainian government has forbidden males ages 16 to 60 from leaving Ukraine in an effort to bolster military forces.
The Bittencourts are trying to contact Project Dynamo, a nonprofit organization that is helping rescue civilians and American allies in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in 2021.
"We are trying to find a way to get them out," Nadiya Bittencourt said.
The section where her relatives live in Kyiv has been overrun by Russian forces, Joe Bittencourt said. They are taking refuge in their apartment.
They can hear the bombs and shelling, Joe Bittencourt said. His relatives have enough food so far, but they are concerned that they may run out, he said.
Nadiya Bittencourt works for a company that supplies safety equipment to local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Joe Bittencourt works for Gilbarco Veeder-Root, which makes gas pumps near Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.
Sokolsky and the Bittencourts want the war to end.
"The whole world wants peace," Joe Bittencourt said.
He wants NATO and western countries to do more to force Russia to end the war.
"Our allies aren't doing enough because they are dependent on Russia for gas and oil," Joe Bittencourt said.
The U.S. and NATO should not buy oil from Russia, Sokolsky said, "so (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will not get their money."
Sokolsky wants Ukraine to be a normal democratic country with private businesses like America, she said.
"Everyone wants peace and freedom to choose who will be their president," Sokolsky said.
She hopes that the International Committee of the Red Cross will visit Ukraine and bring food, water and medical supplies to Ukrainians who are struggling amidst the fighting.
The International Committee of the Red Cross has deployed its teams to Ukraine, and they will distribute supplies of medicine and equipment to Ukrainian health centers and support families with food and hygiene items, the organization said on its website.
Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief organization based in Boone, also has deployed its disaster response specialists to Poland and Romania in the wake of the conflict in Ukraine, the organization said.
The team is assessing the countries neighboring Ukraine to determine how its organization can meet the emergency needs resulting from the Russian invasion, Samaritan’s Purse said.
Daily TV newscasts about the war and the suffering of Ukrainian people might be causing stress in adults and children, said Jaren Doby of Charlotte, a licensed clinical social worker for Novant Health Psychiatric Associates in Huntersville.
Young people will experience increased anxiety about the war, Doby said. In addition, children have access to social media and can see images of the bloody war waging in Ukraine, he said.
Parents should ask their children to share what they know about the situation in Ukraine, and answer their children’s questions, Doby said.
Parents also should gauge their children's maturity level before they discuss the war with them, Doby said.
"There are issues going in the world that are affecting innocent people," Doby said.
If children are scared about what they seeing on television about the war, parents should pay attention to any behavioral changes in their children, Doby said. If parents are fearful about the war, their children will notice their fears, he said.
"We are going through this together," Doby said. “No one should have to experience this alone."
Parents and other adults may feel stress about the war because television viewers in the United States and throughout the world are seeing news about the war with various viewpoints and cultural perspectives, Isaenko said.
"The common public sees this picture through distorted stereotypes about ethnic conflicts," Isaenko said.
For example, people who are watching CNN's and Russian TV's news coverage are getting two different accounts about the war, Isaenko said.
"It’s very difficult for common people to understand what's going on," Isaenko said.
336-727-7299