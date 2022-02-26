Triad residents worry about their relatives' safety in war-torn Ukraine; history professor believes war may last for a long time

Ukrainian forces are defending Kharkiv from the invading Russian forces, Sokolsky said, but her relatives can hear bombs exploding nearby.

"My niece is a nurse, but she can't get to her job because all of the transportation is gone," Sokolsky said.

Sokolsky recently called her relatives in Ukraine. During the Facetime video call, Sokolsky could see and hear Russian missiles, she said.

"All of the sky was on fire," Sokolsky said. "Their windows were shaking from the bombing.

"It's a war," Sokolsky said. "The Russians want to kill civilians to get land and control the (Ukrainian) government."

Sokolsky urged her relatives to leave their city, but they don't own a car. She encouraged them to leave by train, but the nearby train station was bombed, Sokolsky said.

"I told them not to wait for the Russians to kill them," Sokolsky said.

Her relatives then took refuge in the city’s subway, she said. Sokolsky's older sister has high blood pressure, and her medication is running out, she said.

"It's too cold in the subway," Sokolsky said. "They don’t have heat there."