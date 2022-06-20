Triad summer to start with heat but low humidity

After a mild weekend and pleasant start to the workweek, Triad temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s for the first day of summer Tuesday as the area’s second June heatwave settles in.

The National Weather Service said Monday evening that highs in the Triad will reach 93 degrees Tuesday, 95 on Wednesday, 93 on Thursday and 90 on Friday.

Tuesday should still be relatively comfortable, however, with low humidity levels in the 30% range, according to the forecast.

After a string of six days with well-above-normal temperatures last week — including a stretch Wednesday through Friday when it hit 95 daily – highs stayed in the low to mid-80s Saturday through Monday.

The normal June high in the Triad is 84 degrees. So far this month, the average high has been 2.7 degrees above normal for the area.

There is a 30% to 40% chance of rain starting Wednesday and extending through the weekend.

A high of 88 is forecast for Saturday before 90-degree weather returns Sunday.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.