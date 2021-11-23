Triad to see 5.9% rate increase on homeowners' insurance in 2022

Most homeowners in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina will see a 5.9% increase in their 2022 homeowners' insurance bill after the state Insurance commissioner reached a settlement with the N.C. Rate Bureau.

Commissioner Mike Causey announced on Tuesday the details of the increase, which goes into effect June 1 for new and renewed policies.

For homeowners in Forsyth and Guilford counties, as well as in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, a 25% rate hike would have raised their annual costs by $170, or from an average of $637 to an average of $807.

Instead, the 5.9% increase represents a $38 increase to an average of $675.

The bureau is an independent group representing insurers writing policies in North Carolina. It typically asks for rate increases — some substantially higher in areas prone to damage from natural disasters, such as hurricanes, floods and winter storms.

The bureau requested in November 2020 an average 24.5% statewide increase.

The insurance commissioner, however, seldom agrees to a rate anywhere close to the bureau’s full request.

“The data in the filing has not convinced me that such a drastic increase is necessary," Mike Causey said in December.