The Triad will be under its first Code Red air quality alert since 2003 on Wednesday.

The alert area includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson, Randolph, Rockingham, Caswell, Davie and Stokes counties.

"Anticipated levels of particle pollution may be unhealthy for anyone," the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection warned Tuesday. "Some members of the general population may experience health effects, and sensitive groups, including children, older adults, and people with heart and lung disease such as asthma, may experience more serious health effects."

Even healthy people should limit long or intense exertion outdoors and take frequent breaks, the county warned, adding that sensitive groups should avoid outside activity altogether.

The region was under a code orange advisory Tuesday, which means air quality could be unhealthy for children, older adults or anyone with heart or respiratory issues.

The potentially hazardous haze is a result of smoke drifting into the Triad from a wildfire in eastern Canada. Areas from the Midwest to the Carolinas were being impacted by the plume Tuesday.

Fire conditions north of the border have been fueled by unusually warm temperatures caused by a stationary pressure ridge that has lingered over southern Canada for weeks, explained Peter Girard, vice president of Climate Central, a research and communications organization based in Princeton, New Jersey.

“Meanwhile, it's blocking more typical seasonal patterns from developing south of the border, so much of the U.S., especially in the East, is cooler than normal,” Girard added, referring to the stalled weather system.

The average temperature last month at Piedmont Triad International Airport was 64.5 degrees. That’s more than 3 degrees below the May average in this century and tied for the 20th lowest at PTI since 1927, the first year of historical weather data from the airport.

Hot and cold

May 2023 marked an extreme exception to overall temperature increases tied to climate change, especially after the Triad experienced its second-warmest first four months of any year on record.

Statewide, the average temperature from January through April was 52.7, which is 5.4 degrees above normal and the highest ever recorded for that period in North Carolina.

Rain forecast in the Triad Wednesday should clear away the Canadian smoke – at least temporarily. The Canadian pressure ridge, meanwhile, doesn’t appear likely to dissipate soon, Girard said.

“But when that ridge does eventually move, the U.S. likely goes back to expected summer heat, which El Niño’s influence could push even hotter than recent years,” he added.

El Niño, the warm phase of the Pacific Ocean’s temperature cycle, affects weather in Earth’s Northern Hemisphere. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center predicts there is an 80% probability of El Niño conditions beginning in July, and that the Southeastern U.S. could be especially impacted by related extreme heat, storms and flooding.

For the immediate future, Triad temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday after reaching the 80s Tuesday. The average high locally for early June is about 83 degrees. The average high for the month through Monday was 78.6, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 60% chance of rain Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night, with sunny skies from Thursday through Saturday and a 30% chance of showers Sunday, the weather service said. Highs in the mid-80s are expected for the weekend.

While air quality alerts are in effect, Triad residents and businesses can help prevent particulate levels from rising even more by driving less, avoiding engine idling, staying home if possible and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn equipment, the Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection suggested.

The burning of leaves, brush or other vegetation is banned until the alert is over.