Triad under heat advisory through 8 p.m. Heat index to be as high as 105 degrees in Forsyth County.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Thursday for much of the Triad, including Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Stanly and Anson counties.

Temperatures in the mid-90s paired with high humidity are expected to push the heat index as high as 105 degrees.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service’s Raleigh office said in its advisory.

Other tips included in the alert:

Avoid strenuous activity outside.

If you do have to work outdoors, take frequent in the shade or in air conditioning.

Drink plenty of water.

If you are overcome by the heat, get to a cool area immediately.

Similar conditions are expected for Friday ahead of a weekend cooldown. Highs in the mid-80s are expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Tuesday marked the fifth straight day of Triad temperatures in the 90s.

Another heat wave is forecast in the Triad next week, with top temperatures in the mid-90s Tuesday and approaching 100 degrees Wednesday.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.