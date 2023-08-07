The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of the Triad until 9 p.m.

A watch means conditions are favorable for the formation of tornadoes.

Counties affected include Forsyth, Guilford, Davidson, Davie, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin.

“A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to move across North Carolina later today with widespread damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy rain causing minor flooding in some areas,” the National Weather Service’s Raleigh office said in an alert Monday.

Storms are most likely between and 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., the weather service said, with a threat level of 3 out of 5.

Skies are expected to clear in the Triad overnight, with lows dipping in to upper 60s. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunshine and pleasant conditions, as temperatures top out in the mid-80.