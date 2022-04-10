Triad unplugged: Forsyth, Guilford sputtering in shift to electric vehicles

When it comes to electric vehicle use, the Triad could use a jolt.

Among North Carolina’s most-populated areas, the per-capita rates of registered EVs in Guilford and Forsyth counties lag well behind the Triangle, Asheville area and Charlotte region, according to data from the N.C. Department of Transportation and U.S. Census Bureau.

In a comparison of the Top 10 North Carolina counties in terms of population, Guilford ranks seventh and Forsyth eighth in the market penetration of electric vehicles.

Combined, the state’s 10 largest counties account for more than two-thirds of all EVs registered in North Carolina.

Wake County, the state’s largest in terms of population, also leads the way in total registered EVs and ownership rate among the most-populous areas. More than 8,000 electric vehicles are registered in Wake County, or seven per 1,000 residents.

Wake County and Durham County, which ranks second among the 10 largest with six registered EVs per 1,000 people, together make the Triangle the clear leader in per-capita electric vehicle ownership. And that’s without factoring in Orange County (which falls outside the top 10 in population), where there are more than nine registered EVs per 10,000 residents.

Between Wake and Durham counties alone, nearly 10,000 electric vehicles have been registered. That’s about 40% of all EVs in the state.

At the same time, fewer than 2,000 electric vehicles are registered in Guilford and Forsyth counties combined, and there’s more to the gap between the Triangle and Triad than raw population. Guilford’s 1,358 registered EVs amount to just 2.5 per 1,000 residents, and Forsyth’s 855 electric vehicles represent a rate of 2.2 per 1,000.

Combined, per-capita EV ownership in Guilford and Forsyth is about one-third of the rate in Wake and Durham

What’s driving the stark difference between neighboring regions?

Disposable income is likely one factor.

Concentrations of corporate headquarters, research centers and professional campuses in the Triangle and Charlotte region mean there are plenty of residents in those areas who can afford the still-higher sticker prices for electric vehicles.

And in many cases, bigger companies are more likely to provide charging stations for employees who drive EVs.

That’s a perk with impact. A U.S. Department of Energy study found that drivers are six-times more likely to buy an electric vehicle when their employer offers onsite chargers.

“This makes sense when you think about the amenity of charging for employees,” said Jacob Bolin, program manager at Plug-in NC. “They can leave work with a ‘full tank’ every day, and often for free.”

Larger metropolitan areas also attract more auto dealerships, so potential buyers have access to a variety of EVs.

“It makes sense that when it’s harder to purchase an EV, the adoption numbers will reflect that,” Bolin noted.

‘Least receptive’

But a level of EV apathy in the Triad also could be a factor in the region’s sputtering shift to electric vehicles, suggested Rick Sapienza, director of the Clean Transportation Program at the N.C. Clean Energy Technology Center in Raleigh.

“We have done events at Wake Forest University football games over the last five years,” Sapienza said. “The crowd was one of the least receptive to EVs of our events, though it has changed over time to being more receptive.”

He added that the Triad has not kept pace with other urban areas in the installation and availability of EV chargers.

A total of 76 public charging stations were in place in Greensboro at the end of 2021, and about two-dozen were available in Winston-Salem, according to the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association. And only a handful of those were Level 3 DC fast chargers that can fully charge a vehicle in about 30 minutes.

“Availability of charging is a huge factor with regard to EV adoption rates,” Sapienza noted.

Bolin, of Plug-in NC, added that deployment of slower Level 2 chargers can change the perception of drivers who still use fuel-powered vehicles.

“When folks in communities see public charging — and see vehicles charging at them — at places where they often visit, it reduces the feelings of range-anxiety and gets them more comfortable with the convenience aspects of driving an EV,” he said.

Charlotte leads the way in charging stations with 387 followed by Raleigh (232), Cary (196) and Durham (143).

The Tesla effect

Lack of access to the best-selling line of EVs also may play a role in the Triad’s lack of acceleration toward electric vehicles, one local clean energy advocate and EV owner suggested.

“Tesla has showrooms and service centers in Charlotte and Raleigh, (but) none in the Triad,” said Bill Blancato, a Winston-Salem lawyer who serves as regional coordinator for North and South Carolina at Citizens’ Lobby, an international environmental organization. “If someone wants to test drive a Tesla before buying, they need to go to Raleigh or Charlotte.”

North Carolina requires all new passenger vehicles in the state to be sold through dealerships that are owned and operated independently from auto manufactures. But the N.C. General Assembly passed legislation in 2017 that permits Tesla, which produces EVs exclusively, to sell vehicles at up to a half-dozen of its own dealerships.

So far, the Austin, Texas-based company founded by Elon Musk has opened two North Carolina dealerships: in Raleigh and in Matthews, which is just outside Charlotte.

“If there were a Tesla showroom in the Triad, we would probably see more EVs in the Triad,” said Blancato, who owns a 2020 Tesla Model S Long Range Plus.

The company accounted for about two-thirds of all new-EV registrations nationwide in 2021.

‘Local leadership’

Lack of easy access to Tesla hasn’t kept Buncombe County, in the western part of the state, from being among North Carolina’s leaders in EV registrations. Buncombe, home to Asheville, has 1,570 EVs, or 5.8 per 1,000 residents, putting it behind only Wake and Durham on the list of most-populated counties and just ahead of three counties in the Charlotte area

“Despite not having a Tesla dealership nearby, we do see them driving around quite a bit and would welcome Elon (Musk) to come our way,” said Sara Nichols, regional planner at the Asheville-based Land of Sky Clean Vehicles Coalition, which helps communities in a five-county region transition to cleaner transportation options. “The mountain region does have a tendency to attract and retain citizens who prioritize natural resources highly, and we have local leadership that has been working on their carbon-neutral goals for some time.”

That local leadership — pushed by organizations like Nichols’ — is critical in hastening the shift to electric vehicles, she and other leaders from clean-energy advocacy groups say.

Buncombe and the other large North Carolina counties with more electric-vehicle penetration than Guilford and Forsyth have one thing in common: They all are in regions served by the state’s three organizations with ties to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Clean Cities Coalition.

In addition to Land of Sky in Buncombe, North Carolina’s other two Clean Cities-affiliated organizations are in the Triangle and in the Charlotte area, where is fourth among the 10 largest counties in EV-registration rates, followed by neighboring Union and Cabarrus and counties.

Seeing Wake and Durham counties at the top of that list is no surprise to Sean Flaherty, principal planner with Triangle Clean Cities.

“Thoughtful, inclusive planning has not only allowed for the region to support the emergence of electric vehicles but is supporting important issues like accessibility and equity for all communities as we move toward the future of transportation,” he said.

Long road

Statewide, that future must include at least 1.25 million registered emission-free vehicles by 2030 and a 50% EV market share of all new vehicles sold in 2030 if North Carolina is going to meet its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade, Gov. Roy Cooper declared in a January executive order.

The transportation-based goals are a key element in the state’s efforts to slow the pace of change.

Based solely on a statewide per-resident basis, Guilford’s share of North Carolina’s 1.25 million target for 2030 would be nearly 65,000 electric vehicles while Forsyth’s portion would be more than 45,000.

Those are daunting numbers, especially considering the two counties now have fewer than 2,000 registered EVs combined.

The statewide outlook is much the same. As of January, nearly 25,000 EVs had been registered in North Carolina (including plug-in hybrids), according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

That means while the Triad lags behind other large counties, the entire state is barely past the starting line in the race to meet its EV targets.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

