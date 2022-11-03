Triad UPS facilities part of federal hazardous waste settlement

A half-dozen United Parcel Service facilities in the Triad are part of a $5.3 million federal settlement over violations of hazardous waste regulations by the company known for its signature brown delivery trucks and matching employee uniforms.

Two Greensboro hubs, two distribution areas at Piedmont Triad International Airport, and customer centers in Winston-Salem and High Point are among 41 UPS facilities in North Carolina covered by the Atlanta-based firm’s consent agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Nationwide, more than 1,100 UPS facilities in 45 states and Puerto Rico are covered by last month’s settlement, which resolves alleged violations related to disposal of hazardous waste, disclosure procedures related to handling of hazardous materials and other issues.

UPS generates hazardous waste regulated under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act when a package carrying certain materials is damaged, as well as during day-to-day operations such as maintenance, EPA said.

“This settlement is another example of EPA’s commitment to protecting communities from the dangers of hazardous waste,” said Larry Starfield, EPA’s acting assistant administrator for enforcement and compliance assurance.

UPS agreed to comply with state and federal RCRA laws and regulations, including more accurate hazardous waste determinations, proper employee training and proper onsite management of hazardous waste, EPA said.

The Triad UPS facilities covered in the agreement are:

3005 and 3100 Flagstone Drive, and 7600-17 Airline Drive and 6521-E Air Cargo Road in Greensboro.

199 Park Plaza Drive in High Point.

1205 Corporation Drive in High Point.