Triad Walmart stores to offer free medical screenings and immunizations on Saturday.

Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Markets in the Triad are participating in the retail chain's first Wellness Day of 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Residents can receive free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index and blood pressure screenings, as well as immunizations such as COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and more at locations with a pharmacy.
Select stores will have vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products.
