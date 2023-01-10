 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triad Walmart stores to offer free medical screenings and immunizations on Saturday.

2020: Walmart

Most Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Markets in the Triad will be conducting a Wellness Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Markets in the Triad are participating in the retail chain's first Wellness Day of 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. 

Residents can receive free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index and blood pressure screenings, as well as immunizations such as COVID-19, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and more at locations with a pharmacy.

Select stores will have vision screenings, in-store giveaways and demos of wellness products.

