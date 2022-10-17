 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triad's first freeze possible this week, forecasters say. It could be the earliest frost this century.

­­Bundle up, Triad.

The region could experience its earliest freeze of the 21st century this week, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch in much of central and western North Carolina for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, when lows below 30 degrees are possible in some areas.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the National Weather Service cautioned in an advisory Monday.

If temperatures hit 32 or lower Tuesday at Piedmont Triad International Airport, it will be the earliest freeze since 1988, according to historical records from the weather service. Since then, PTI has twice reported its first freeze on Oct. 19: in 1992 and 2015.

The earliest freeze ever recorded at the airport was Oct. 2, 1947, and the latest was Dec. 1, 2009.

The Triad’s average first freeze since record-keeping began in 1903 is Oct. 30.

After reaching the low 70s Monday, high temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s under clear skies Tuesday through Thursday before climbing to 65 Friday.

Lows at or below freezing are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday night, climbing slightly to the mid-30s Thursday night.

A cold front bringing Canadian high pressure into the region will make an already chilly October feel frigid. Before the cold blast, average temperatures in the Triad this month were 3 degrees below normal.

The typical October highs and lows at PTI are 73.4 and 52.5.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.

336-727-7204

