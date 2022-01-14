Triad's so-far snowy January not a sign of things to come, experts say

By the end of the century, snowfall will become rare in North Carolina except in mountain areas in the western part of the state, the report projects.

“Even in the mountains, the frequency of snowfall is projected to decrease substantially, with snowfall increasingly confined to the higher elevations,” the assessment adds.

However, climate experts aren’t sure about the future of what are often the Triad’s most-disruptive winter weather events: ice storms.

“One reason is that warmer air a few thousand feet off the ground may become more common, which is exactly the sort of environmental setup in which we see freezing rain,” Davis explained.

What happens in those situations is precipitation falls from the warmer atmosphere as rain instead of snow, then turns to ice when it hits the surface, where the temperature is below freezing.

“It wouldn't be at all surprising if the Triad, which is already considered the ice storm capital of the South, sees a similar number of those events, or even more of them in the future,” Davis said. “Of course, they'd be happening instead of, and not in addition to, some of our snowfalls.”