The Triad’s three main hospitals are all rated at the “A” level for patient safety in a semiannual report released today by national health-care watchdog The Leapfrog Group.

The nonprofit Leapfrog is founded by larger employers and private health care purchasers. Its overall and individual category grades can reflect multiple years of review.

Leapfrog assigns letter grades from A to F to hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections, and improve patient satisfaction.

Leapfrog researchers said they have determined that when compared with a hospital rated an A, patients face on average a 35% greater risk of avoidable death at a B hospital, an 88% greater risk at a C hospital and a 92% greater risk at a D or F hospital.

Forsyth Medical Center was rated an A for the ninth consecutive report, and Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro was an A for the fourth consecutive report. Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist received an A for the first time in at least seven reports.

For the spring 2023 report, Leapfrog placed additional emphasis on the average risk of three health-care associated infections: Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA); central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI); and catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI).

Those infections, according to Leapfrog, spiked to a five-year high in hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain at elevated levels.

The report did not list how individual hospitals performed with those infections.

“The dramatic spike in health-care associated infections reported in this safety grade cycle should stop hospitals in their tracks — infections like these can be life or death for some patients,” said Leah Binder, president and chief executive of the Leapfrog Group.

“We recognize the tremendous strain the pandemic put on hospitals and their workforce, but alarming findings like these indicate hospitals must recommit to patient safety and build more resilience.”

Local grading

Nine of the 18 hospitals in the Triad and Northwest N.C. received an A grade, which is up from eight in the fall 2022 report.

Nine of Novant Health Inc.’s 11 affiliated hospitals in N.C. graded at A, including Forsyth, Kernersville and Medical Park. It is the 15th consecutive A grade for Medical Park. Clemmons Medical Center was not graded.

“This recognition from the Leapfrog Group underscores our commitment to providing the safest and highest quality care to our patients,” said Dr. David Priest, chief safety and quality officer for Novant.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals Davie had an A grade, while High Point and Lexington were a B grade and Wilkes a C grade.

“This achievement is the result of incredible dedication and hard work from our leaders and our entire team to address specific areas of improvement,” said Dr. Erik Summers, chief medical officer for Baptist.

“While we know surveys use complex and highly-variable criteria and methodologies, we are focused on consistently providing safe and high-quality care to those who count on us — this is always our top priority.”

Dr. Carolyn Harraway-Smith, Cone’s chief quality officer, said that “not skipping steps, taking the correct actions every single time, is part of our culture at Cone Health.

“It is especially gratifying to know that patient safety and high-quality care remained at the center of what we do, even during the dark days of the pandemic.”

Altogether, 42% of North Carolina hospitals evaluated by Leapfrog received an A grade, the sixth highest percentage nationwide.

Leapfrog perspective

Katie Stewart, Leapfrog’s director of health care ratings, said the grades for the three hospitals demonstrate more than just their ability to maintain and enhance patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also reflect that the hospital’s management teams have been willing to listen to Leapfrog’s recommendations and implement them into patient care.

“What resonates with our safety grades is that they are transparent and they can be conversation starters and a quality driver for hospital officials,” Stewart said.

“We have inquiries from hospitals wanting to understand their grades, whether it goes up or down, and from those who are not happy with their level of patient-care improvement.

“We encourage them to take a close look at measures where they are performing lower than the national average and concentrate on efforts there,” she said.

Stewart said the nonprofit believes its grading system is compelling hospitals to listen more to their patients, and patients being more aware — and willing to share — their experiences to their families and communities, and their observations of staffing levels, hygiene policies and technology investments.