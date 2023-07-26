The manufacturing of clothing fiber by a Triad company using recycled plastic bottles reduced climate-impacting pollution, the burning of fossil fuels and water consumption by up to two-thirds compared to traditional materials, according to newly released data.

Greensboro-based Unifi — whose Repreve fiber is used by dozens of apparel companies including Haggar, Lands’ End and Patagonia — announced the findings of a “lifecycle assessment” of its primary product on Wednesday.

Repreve, produced primarily at Unifi’s manufacturing facilities in Yadkinville using 100% recycled materials, has kept 35 billion plastic bottles from reaching landfills, the company said.

The assessment concluded that the manufacturing process for Repreve produces 60% lower levels of greenhouse gas pollution that contributes to climate change, reduces fossil fuel use by 66% and cuts freshwater consumption by 67% compared to “virgin” cotton-based fiber.

By using polyester from plastic bottles, Unifi skips traditional steps in fiber production that use crude oil and natural gas as raw ingredients, and require significant water use and high heat to refine, said Meredith Boyd, the company’s senior vice president of technology, innovation and sustainability.

“Repreve is created by using existing polyester waste materials including textile and post-consumer packaging waste,” she explained. “As these waste materials are already fully formed polymers, it is not necessary to repeat the energy and chemically intensive processes.”

As companies look to reduce carbon pollution across their so-called value chains, including materials used to manufacture their products, suppliers like Unifi must quantify – and justify – their own emissions.

“Repreve significantly lowers the impact of climate change and will have an immediate impact on the sustainability goals and environmental footprint of ... partner brands that integrate Repreve into their products,” said Unifi CEO Eddie Ingle.

Unifi’s carbon emissions per dollar in revenue fell 19% in 2022 compared to a year earlier, and dropped 1% overall, the company said in its annual update on environmental, social and governance efforts.

Studies have shown that apparel and footwear industries combine to create as much as 10% of the world’s carbon emissions and 20% of industrial water pollution.

Boyd said her company is looking to be a leader in easing that impact.

“We believe in transparency and traceability, so it’s important for us to share our ... data to show the significant reductions Repreve offers in important environmental factors that participate in accelerating climate change,” she explained.