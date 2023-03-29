One after another, three men about to retire after spending more 40 years apiece working at the same company entered a conference room at Smith Phillips Building Supply.

In a day and age where employee longevity and loyalty are rare commodities — and, it must be noted, a two-way road — having one worker stick around that long is rare.

But three? Unheard of.

Yet there they were — Richard Key, Danny Hayes and Bobby Jones — retiring on the same day and ready to talk about what it was like to stick around for so long, what kept them from leaving and what they might do with a surfeit of free time.

“I suppose it is unusual,” said Key, the now-retired senior vice president of millwork. “(Smith Phillips) has been here since 1880, and, to think, we’ve been here for a third of the life of the company. The times have changed, but there are some good people here to pick up and carry on.”

‘Time went fast’

Chris Yenrick, president and chief operating officer at Smith Phillips, pitched the idea earlier this month.

It wasn’t a difficult sell.

“You hardly ever hear about one these days,” Yenrick said. “We’ve got three. I just think that’s incredible.”

The pandemic, of course, accelerated the pace of change in the American workplace. Hybrid schedules, working from home and increasing wages during a time of historic low unemployment all played a role in a growing trend.

It’s interesting, then, to hear the perspectives of three different men who chose the same path in staying put through an age of worker mobility — voluntary and otherwise.

Key wasn’t terribly surprised that he’d spent 45 years at Smith-Phillips.

“I made a commitment to Mickey,” he said. ”And Mickey did everything he ever said he was going to do.”

Mickey, in case you’re wondering, would be Mickey Boles, a savvy businessman who purchased a local lumber company in 1978 and guided its expansion into one of the largest building supply companies in central North Carolina.

Although Hayes and Jones didn’t see their career paths with the same clarity as Key, they, too, cited Boles’ influence in creating an inclusive family atmosphere with two-way communication as prime reasons to stay when opportunity elsewhere knocked.

“It’s just different here,” said Hayes, who retired as senior vice president of purchasing. “What’s unique is that it was a family-owned business with all the key decision makers right here i,n town. The company cares about its people and that has a lot to do with longevity.”

Jones, who came to Smith Phillips in 1986 when it bought the lumber yard where he started working in 1977, said that having ownership seek — and actually listen — to input made it easy to stay in a job that required a 105-mile round-trip commute to Winston-Salem.

“I didn’t plan too far ahead,” said Jones, who retired as the retail sales store manager. “But after Mickey bought us out, everything he ever told me he would do happened. It’s not like that in a lot of places.”

Like Jones, Hayes didn’t think about a job offer made nearly 48 years ago following stint in the Navy as a career opportunity.

“I was just trying to get some experience after business school,” Hayes said. “Time just went by so fast.”

What may come

Smith Phillips naturally threw the men a joint retirement party last week at the Reynolda House.

Dedication and commitment, no matter how it came about, deserves recognition. So, too, does the ability to adapt to change.

Technology — computers primarily — completely overhauled the way business gets done. The pace and customer expectations changed, too.

“Everything has gotten faster. That’s human nature,” Hayes said. “A lot of the technology is really good, but some of it is not so good.”

Naturally each man has different ideas about what to do with their free time.

Hobbies — fishing, golf, etc — will occupy some. Family, too, will garner attention. There will be time to travel and do some volunteer work.

“I imagine the time will fill itself up,” Hayes said. “All I know is that the alarm clock is going away. That 4:15 wake-up call won’t be missed.”

Key said he’ll rely on his faith to guide his decisions about his next steps. “God’s always given me a plan,” he said.

More so than his now-retired colleagues, Jones harbors some uncertainty about the immediate future

“I haven’t played golf in three years,” he said. “But I’m not sure yet. I’ve never been unemployed before.”