The remnants of Tropical Depression Delta will bring steady rain to the Triad through Sunday night, forecasters say.

Forsyth and Guilford counties likely will receive 2 to 2½ inches of rain from the storm as it moves over the Southeast, said Andrew Kren, a meteorologist with the Natural Weather Service in Raleigh.

Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem received three-fourth inches of rain Saturday from the storm, Kren said. Another 1 3/4 inches of rain was expected Saturday night through early Monday morning.

The storm was expected to move Sunday to the west-central section of Tennessee, Kren said.

The weather service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a flood-watch Saturday for Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. The watch will remain in effect through Monday morning.

The storm will produce 2 to 4 inches of rain in those counties that could result in flooding of low-lying areas, the weather service said. Small creeks and streams may flood.

