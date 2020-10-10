 Skip to main content
Tropical Depression Delta will bring steady rain to the Triad through Sunday night
The remnants of Tropical Depression Delta will bring steady rain to the Triad through Sunday night, forecasters say.

Forsyth and Guilford counties likely will receive 2 to 2½ inches of rain from the storm as it moves over the Southeast, said Andrew Kren, a meteorologist with the Natural Weather Service in Raleigh.

Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem received three-fourth inches of rain Saturday from the storm, Kren said. Another 1 3/4 inches of rain was expected Saturday night through early Monday morning.

The storm was expected to move Sunday to the west-central section of Tennessee, Kren said.

The weather service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a flood-watch Saturday for Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. The watch will remain in effect through Monday morning.

The storm will produce 2 to 4 inches of rain in those counties that could result in flooding of low-lying areas, the weather service said. Small creeks and streams may flood.

