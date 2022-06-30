TROSA purchases small Winston-Salem apartment complex

A Durham nonprofit that focuses on assisting people with substance abuse disorders has spent $1.07 million to purchase the Fayetteville Street apartment complex in Winston-Salem.

The sale of the 19-unit campus at 215 Fayetteville St. was closed Wednesday, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing. The property is near UNC School of the Arts.

The buyer is TROSA Residential Inc., while the seller was Cardinal Winston Properties LLC of Chantilly, Va.

TROSA officials could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the complex.

The complex is 6.5 miles away from a new substance abuse treatment center at 1931 Union Cross Road that TROSA plans to open by late summer.

Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers held a ceremonial groundbreaking in May 2021 at the longtime home of Addiction Recovery Care Association, or ARCA.

The center is projected to have beds for up to 100 men when it opens.

TROSA plans to eventually have beds for 200 people with opioid, alcohol and other substance use disorders by the time it completes its second phase, likely sometime in 2023, Brian Buland, project lead for the Winston-Salem campus, said in May 2021.

"We saw that individuals from the Triad region were historically among our most-served residents, and we also knew that our outreach to the more western parts of North Carolina were not as robust as our reach to central and eastern regions," according to a TROSA post on its website about the Winston-Salem center.

TROSA uses an abstinence model to treat people with addictions. Its Durham facility serves the entire state for men and women. Treatment at TROSA is free. It also does not accept insurance.

Clients stay for two years and receive vocational training in areas such as food and hospitality, lawn maintenance and construction.

In addition, TROSA plans to operate a thrift store off Peters Creek Parkway that will generate revenue for the facility while providing some retail training for the men in the program.

TROSA has long wanted to expand into the Triad, Buland said.

“We’ve seen a significant demand for our services throughout the state,” he said. “We wanted to branch out and expand our mission and work a little to the west.

"In Durham, we tend to serve the Piedmont and coastal regions and by opening in the Triad, we feel like there will be a lot of potential partners and potential funding.”

Over the last few years, TROSA has secured a $6 million grant from the N.C. General Assembly, a $1.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, and $250,000 in Golden Leaf funds among other revenue sources to build the facility on the six-acre site on Union Cross Road.

Over the course of the next few years, it plans to have about 20 employees, Buland said.

“We teach our residents not to just be in a community, but to be part of a community, and that’s what we’re hoping to bring here," Buland said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Richard Craver Follow Richard Craver Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today