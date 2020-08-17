North Carolina's school leaders say that a problem parents and teachers were having with online learning this morning (Aug. 17) are now corrected.
The N.C. Department of Public Instruction said it received reports that teachers and students were unable to log in to NCEdCloud, which is the online portal for remote learning resources.
That service was working as of 11:23 a.m., the department said.
A statement from DPI also said the vendor will provide an explanation of the problem once its cause has been identified.
