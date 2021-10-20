Troubled Rolling Hills complex to get security gates in Winston-Salem

Residents at the complex interviewed on Wednesday were skeptical a gate can reduce the amount of crime at Rolling Hills. They said that if a security gate demands an access code, bad actors will provide the codes to unwanted visitors.

"I had a bullet come through three walls and come to a stop when it bounced off my daughter's leg," said Lakesha McLean, who has lived at Rolling Hills for 11 years. Even though the apartment owners have done clean-ups and provided new appliances, she said, the changes are "cosmetic" when looking at the crime.

"If it was better, do you think that man would have been shot?" she said, referring to the death of Charles Edward Anderson Jr. in September of a gunshot wound he received at the complex.

Another resident, Kameron Black, predicted that troublemakers would "run through the gate" on foot if they can't drive in.

It is not as though the apartment owners have not thought of those objections as well: In their letter asking the city to make Ferrell Court a private drive, Steele Properties officials said the city should consider restricting parking on some of the nearby streets such as Ferrell and Cameron avenues and Temple and E. Ninth streets.