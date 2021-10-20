Troubled Rolling Hills complex to get security gates in Winston-Salem

The troubled Rolling Hills apartment complex should soon get a security gate and other improvements as the city and the apartment owners work toward the settlement of a lawsuit filed in 2020.
The Winston-Salem City Council approved a key preliminary step on Monday as the council approved the abandonment of Ferrell Court as a public street from New Walkertown Road to the interior of the complex.
That change will allow Colorado-based Steele Properties to move forward with plans to install a gate and guard house near the apartment entrance, along with other security upgrades designed to reduce crime.
"So much of what has happened has been because of non-residents," said Annette Scippio, the council member for East Ward, which includes Rolling Hills and nearby neighborhoods. "We approved the street to be private so they can gate it, and that will eliminate just random drive-through people. I think it will give the residents a better sense of security."
The property is owned by Steele Rolling Hills LLC, a North Carolina company affiliated with Steele Properties and Monroe Group of Denver, Colo. The city sued the company in August 2016, alleging that the property was a public nuisance and that the owners had allowed crime to fester there.
In the lawsuit, the city asked the courts to enter an order of forfeiture to force the company to surrender the property to the city.
As the suit progressed, the city and Steele Properties negotiated a settlement that involved the company putting in security measures and the city providing police reports to the owners that would allow them to evict tenants associated with criminal activity.
City Attorney Angela Carmon said she's hoping to see a settlement in the case sometime next week, but declined further comment pending that outcome. During Monday night's meeting of the city council, the council met in closed session to discuss the settlement.
In its request to close Ferrell Court as a public street, Steele officials said that after installing a gate and guard house, it would staff the guard house with qualified personnel around the clock for at least 30 days, or until an acceptable level of control is gained over access.
"Steele is aware that nonresidents of the complex gather there, especially after hours, and are a primary driver of disturbances at the property," company officials wrote. "As these unwelcome guests arrive primarily by vehicle, improved access control may result in a significant decrease in this activity."
The company said it would be asking identification from all adults in vehicles that enter the complex, making sure that visitors either live at the complex or are on an approved guest list. Anyone falsely claiming residence would be turned away as well as anyone on a no-trespass list.
Residents at the complex interviewed on Wednesday were skeptical a gate can reduce the amount of crime at Rolling Hills. They said that if a security gate demands an access code, bad actors will provide the codes to unwanted visitors.
"I had a bullet come through three walls and come to a stop when it bounced off my daughter's leg," said Lakesha McLean, who has lived at Rolling Hills for 11 years. Even though the apartment owners have done clean-ups and provided new appliances, she said, the changes are "cosmetic" when looking at the crime.
"If it was better, do you think that man would have been shot?" she said, referring to the death of Charles Edward Anderson Jr. in September of a gunshot wound he received at the complex.
Another resident, Kameron Black, predicted that troublemakers would "run through the gate" on foot if they can't drive in.
It is not as though the apartment owners have not thought of those objections as well: In their letter asking the city to make Ferrell Court a private drive, Steele Properties officials said the city should consider restricting parking on some of the nearby streets such as Ferrell and Cameron avenues and Temple and E. Ninth streets.
But no parking restrictions were approved by the council when it approved converting Ferrell Court into a private street. In fact, Scippio said that would have been a deal-killer unless the neighborhoods involved had made the request.
Scippio said the owners of the apartments have worked to more closely involve tenants in improving the quality of life at Rolling Hills. She said owners have made more repairs and held community day events. She said residents need to "be part of the solution."
"You have to make sure that only the people you know are coming there to visit you or your children," she said.
