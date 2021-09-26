Truck brings down power lines in Winston-Salem; part of 27th Street closed

A section of 27th Street between University Parkway and Boneyard Street is closed temporarily because a tractor-trailer struck power lines, causing them to fall.
Winston-Salem police said Sunday afternoon that Duke Energy has been notified and it may take them several hours to clean-up the power lines. No power outages have been reported.
Police officials recommend avoiding the area and using an alternate route.
Melissa Hall
