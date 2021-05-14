 Skip to main content
Truck leaks 80 gallons of fuel on shoulder of U.S. 52 near King
Truck leaks 80 gallons of fuel on shoulder of U.S. 52 near King

Traffic on southbound U.S. 52 is down to one lane at the Moore-RJR Drive exit near King after a truck hauling cars had a leak. The truck leaked 80 gallons of diesel fuel on the right shoulder of the road, King Fire Department Chief Steven Roberson said.

Roberson said the spill occurred around 11:15 a.m., and the road might not be cleared until around 1:30 p.m. A crew arrived around 12:15 p.m. to deal with the fuel spill, which has been contained by the fire department on the shoulder of the highway.

Roberson said the truck’s tank apparently developed the leak without there being any wreck on U.S. 52.

No injuries were reported.

“I just lost fuel. That’s all,” said truck driver Luis Alvarado.

