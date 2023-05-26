Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Traffic was snarled on the south side of Winston-Salem Friday afternoon when a truck struck and damaged the underside of the bridge that carries Clemmonsville Road over Peters Creek Parkway.

The truck was traveling south on Peters Creek Parkway. The truck apparently didn’t have enough clearance to make it under the bridge. It struck the underside of the bridge, damaged a girder and left a pile of concrete rubble on the highway below.

A state highway official said the bridge would have to remain closed until an inspection can be carried out, and may have to stay closed longer depending on the amount of damage and what it will take to make repairs.

Chuck White, bridge superintendent for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said that after looking at the bridge Friday he could see exposed rebar on one of the concrete girders that supports the bridge over the southbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway.

“The bottom of the girder is exposed and looks damaged,” he said. “We want to err on the side of safety and see how much damage there is.”

At first, the accident resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes only of Peters Creek Parkway, and traffic continued passing over on the bridge. The bridge was then closed off completely to Clemmonsville Road traffic, and the northbound lanes of the parkway were closed as well.

Traffic was diverted from the closed sections of roadway, and that didn’t make life easy for Friday afternoon commuters getting off work and going about their errands.

White said the northbound lanes of Peters Creek Parkway would reopen because the part of the bridge over those lanes was not affected by the damage to the girder over the southbound lanes.

But White could not say how soon the bridge itself or the southbound lanes of the parkway might reopen.

A woman who arrived at the scene of the accident shortly after it occurred shared a video that she took, which showed that the truck came to a stop on the right shoulder of the parkway south of the bridge.

Bianca Bink Brown, who shared the video, wrote on Facebook that she was the only person to stop and check on the driver of the truck immediately after the accident. Her video showed several people including a Winston-Salem firefighter checking on the driver.