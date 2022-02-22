Truist completes branch signage changes from BB&T, SunTrust

Legacy SunTrust customers flooded Truist's Twitter account with complaints about not being able to activate their new Truist debit card after their SunTrust cards have been deactivated. They also had issues using the Truist app.

Customers expressed frustration and disappointment for hours on Monday.

"There are no issues with our mobile banking app," Miller said Tuesday.

"We’ve addressed the delay that some clients experienced on Monday to activate and use their new Truist debit card.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused for those clients and appreciate their patience," Miller said.

Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said that outside the debit card issues, the account integration process "was a non-event, which is a really good outcome."

Recognizing the continued economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Truist’s management team chose to be very deliberate with the two key make-or-break integration elements of any bank merger: branch and software/hardware conversions.