Truist completes branch signage changes from BB&T, SunTrust

Truist Financial Corp. said Tuesday it has completed the signage conversion from legacy BB&T and SunTrust over the President's Day weekend period.
Truist debuted on Dec. 7, 2019, the result of BB&T’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust.
The legacy BB&T and SunTrust integration into Truist represents the largest in U.S. banking history.
Most banks like to do major integration conversions over a holiday period to gain a third day for ensure changes have been completed successfully.
"We're on track to complete the final part of our core bank conversion, and all of our branches and offices are open to clients as Truist," spokeswoman Shelley Miller said.
"For the vast majority of our clients, checking, savings and money market account numbers, bank routing numbers, direct deposits, and automatic drafts did not change."
The bank said Tuesday that more than 6,000 ATM, branch and office signs have been rebranded to Truist, as well as SunTrust clients being transitioned to Truist consumer and commercial products.
Legacy BB&T customers were shifted to Truist consumer and commercial products in October.
The weekend conversion, however, didn't go smoothly for some legacy SunTrust customers.
Legacy SunTrust customers flooded Truist's Twitter account with complaints about not being able to activate their new Truist debit card after their SunTrust cards have been deactivated. They also had issues using the Truist app.
Customers expressed frustration and disappointment for hours on Monday.
"There are no issues with our mobile banking app," Miller said Tuesday.
"We’ve addressed the delay that some clients experienced on Monday to activate and use their new Truist debit card.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused for those clients and appreciate their patience," Miller said.
Chris Marinac, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said that outside the debit card issues, the account integration process "was a non-event, which is a really good outcome."
Recognizing the continued economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic, Truist’s management team chose to be very deliberate with the two key make-or-break integration elements of any bank merger: branch and software/hardware conversions.
Technological investments by the banks in recent years have made the conversion and integration process significantly smoother than in the 1990s to late 2000s.
Truist chairman and retired chief executive Kelly King said in July 2020 that the core branch conversions would be pushed out to the first half of 2022, rather than the initial projection of August 2021.
The bank said in January that the digital migration of clients’ accounts was 95% completed as of the end of 2021. It also opened its Innovation and Technology Center in Charlotte during 2021.
Truist also completed by January what it termed 18 “major integration milestones across wealth, mortgage and core bank” businesses.
The final integration step — merging the banks' mortgage platforms — will occur in March.
“In February, we will complete our largest client conversion and will eliminate merger costs by year end,” said Bill Rogers, who became Truist's chief executive upon King's retirement. He will become chairman on March 13 after King's retirement.
“We will shift from an integration mindset to an operating mindset focused on executional excellence and growth, accelerate investments in our businesses, all underpinned by our unwavering purpose.”
