Truist Financial Corp. said Monday it is undergoing a "sizable reductions in force" over the next 12 to 18 months that will represent at least $300 million in annual workforce cost-cut savings.

Truist declined to comment on specific job-cut projections, and when and where they would take place.

The bank disclosed plans for an overall $750 million annual cost reduction before a presentation at a Barclays Global Financial Services Conference by chairman and chief executive Bill Rogers and chief financial officer Mike Maguire.

Rogers told analysts and investors that Truist is "aggressively cutting costs ... many achieved through near-term personnel-related reductions" over the next three quarters.

Banking analysts, investors and Truist employees have been bracing for the cost-reduction announcement since Rogers warned on July 21 that another round of cost cutting would likely involve jobs and facility operations, and come over the next 12 to 18 months.

Since the BB&T Corp. $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. closed in December 2019, Truist's full-time-equivalent workforce had been reduced by 11.3%, or by at least 6,736 positions to 52,564 as of June 30.

It's likely that the workforce reductions unveiled Monday could be thousands more.

Cantey Alexander, Truist’s regional president for the Triad, said in December 2019 the bank had about 3,800 employees in the region, including operations in Forsyth County and the Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro near Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The bank has not provided a Triad workforce update since.

Besides the $300 million in workforce reduction expenses, Truist listed $250 million in what it called "organizational alignment and simplification" and $200 million in technology expense reduction.

"I am highly confident in the initiatives we've discussed today will significantly improve our financial performance," Rogers said.

Maguire told analysts on July 21 that "these actions include taking a much more aggressive approach forward full-time equivalent management, realigning and consolidating businesses to advance our long-term strategy, rationalizing our tech spend to drive more efficient and effective delivery, and optimizing our operations and contact centers.”

The reduction in force goals disclosed Monday involve: consolidation of redundant/similar functions; select business restructuring; geographic consolidation from 21 to 14 markets.

Truist has a branch presence in 17 states, primarily in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic, but stretching as far as Texas.

"The effort is well under way, and we are committed to a sense of urgency and accountability," Rogers said.

After the Barclays presentation, Truist released a statement in which it said "we regularly assess streamlining opportunities for our organization and make adjustments to meet client needs effectively and efficiently."

"As we continue to transform Truist to focus on our strengths and drive long-term growth and profitability, we’re hiring in some areas and rightsizing in others through natural attrition and planned staffing reductions.

"We’re committed to supporting affected teammates as they seek to find employment opportunities — with Truist or elsewhere."

Rogers also cited planned continued investments in automation and other technological advancements.

'Simplifying the business'

Rogers said the goal of "simplifying the business" primarily involves "realigning certain aspects of our leadership structure" into three operating segments of consumers, wholesale and insurance effective in the fourth quarter.

That's down from seven business unit divisional roles as of December 2019: commercial community banking; corporate and institutional group; digital and client experience; insurance; national consumer finance and payments; private wealth; and retail community banking.

"This will help increase efficiency and drive revenue opportunities, as well as reduce risk and improve control function," Rogers stressed.

The organizational alignment and simplification goals are: consolidate businesses for operational efficiency, including more reductions in corporate real-estate holdings; more efficient branch network and staff structure; simplified and streamlined compensation and benefits programs; de-emphasize investments in less profitable businesses.

Truist said that "expense growth rate in 2024 will be significantly lower than 2023 growth rate ... reflecting partial realization of $750 million gross cost-savings program."

"Goal is to take out costs and offset natural expense growth and inflation in 2024 and beyond."

Meanwhile, Truist said it plans to "accelerate franchise momentum" with what management believes are "significant revenue opportunities" in the following categories: investment banking; corporate and commercial banking; clients payment services; Truist Insurance Holdings; and retail and small business banking and wealth.

Expected steps

Rogers said on July 21 that Truist must respond to “increasing levels of uncertainty in our economy.”

He cited in particular “the impact of interest rates on funding cost, and a new sort of post-March operating environment for our industry are impacting our results and plans.”

On Monday, Rogers said that "as a shareholder, I am highly aware that our financial performance has not met all of your expectations. It's not met mine, either."

Rogers described the cost-cutting initiative as a "necessary pivot to improve our financial performance and achieve the promise of Truist."

Rogers said Truist has realigned its executive compensation packages to "increase focus on profitable growth, better align performance metrics with key financial metrics that drive total shareholder return, and set a higher bar for the vesting and payout of incentive compensation."

"They collectively represent a balanced (rate) of growth, profitability and capital allocation."

Maguire said that “taken together, we believe these actions will increase our focus, double down on our core, simplify our business, bend the expense curve and enhance returns for our shareholders.”

The most recent example was the decision in late June to sell a $5 billion non-core student loan portfolio.

Rogers said the proceeds “were used to reduce other wholesale funding.”

“The transaction will modestly hurt net interest income, but boost net interest margin and balance sheet efficiency, exactly what we should be doing in an environment where cost of capital and funding has increased meaningfully.”

Analysts' response

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Chris Marinac said Monday that the $750 million cost-reduction pledge "is worth 5% of 2024 expenses in our earnings per share, After taxes, this is worth $0.44 per share."

"We are pleased to see the new expense initiatives at Truist, and this could be a short-term catalyst for the stock to trade back to the low $30s and approach our $34 fair value."

Marinac said investors "should focus on the organic growth of tangible book value and common equity tier 1 regulatory capital, plus lower fair value marks on securities and loans as issues are repaid and natural amortization occurs on residential mortgage-backed securities holdings.

During the July 21 analyst call, Wells Fargo Securities analyst Mike Mayo told Rogers he wonders if Truist has been “a little too soft” with cost-reductions post integration and “not taking the tougher actions like some of your peers have.”

Mayo said a key point of merging BB&T and SunTrust was cost savings, whereas “the guide is big negative operating leverage, you are still spending more,” including on the advanced technology side.

Meanwhile, Truist has not conducted a major share repurchase initiative since fourth quarter of 2021, and said recently it would not increase its quarterly dividend of 52 cents.