Truliant completes state's first-ever 'eClosing' with homebuyer in King

The N.C. Secretary of State's office said Tuesday that Truliant Federal Credit Union has become the first North Carolina-based financial institution to complete an eClosing.

An eClosing is a "fully digital and fully remote electronic mortgage closing."

The transaction required the use of the state’s temporary Emergency Video Notarization law, which was passed by the General Assembly in 2020, largely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting in-person interactions.

It was the first eClosing in the state in which the buyer —a homebuyer in King — notary and attorney were in different physical locations. The document was accepted by the Stokes County Register of Deeds.

The requirement typically requires N.C. notaries to provide final “wet ink” signatures in person with homebuyers.

“North Carolina is a national leader in eClosings, which make mortgage closings more efficient, secure and convenient for the consumer, the financial institution and all others involved in the homebuying process," Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said in a statement.