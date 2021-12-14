Truliant completes state's first-ever 'eClosing' with homebuyer in King

The N.C. Secretary of State's office said Tuesday that Truliant Federal Credit Union has become the first North Carolina-based financial institution to complete an eClosing.
An eClosing is a "fully digital and fully remote electronic mortgage closing."
The transaction required the use of the state’s temporary Emergency Video Notarization law, which was passed by the General Assembly in 2020, largely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic limiting in-person interactions.
It was the first eClosing in the state in which the buyer —a homebuyer in King — notary and attorney were in different physical locations. The document was accepted by the Stokes County Register of Deeds.
The requirement typically requires N.C. notaries to provide final “wet ink” signatures in person with homebuyers.
“North Carolina is a national leader in eClosings, which make mortgage closings more efficient, secure and convenient for the consumer, the financial institution and all others involved in the homebuying process," Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said in a statement.
“Now, coupling mortgage eClosings with our Emergency Video Notarization law makes it even more convenient and safer during this global pandemic. These innovative tools give North Carolina a competitive advantage in helping our consumers.”
The state has not enacted a permanent remote online notarization law, but a bill has been submitted in the legislature.
Electronic closings — from the mortgage application to the closing room table — can significantly shorten the length of the mortgage process.
Lenders have been able to reduce the lengthy process from 50 days to 30 days or less. Consumers see the final closing meeting take 20 to 45 minutes, instead of several hours.
EClosings reduce the use of paper, legal fees, mailing, and courier costs. The process is done on a secure network with all documents being encrypted and stored on an electronic vault.
“With another year of high demand expected in 2022, eClosings allow our members to more easily navigate the complexities of home buying, fulfilling their personal dreams and creating thriving communities," said Todd Hall, Truliant's president and chief executive.
