Truliant considers acquiring naming rights to Winston Tower

Truliant Federal Credit Union confirmed Monday it has interest in taking the naming rights to downtown Winston-Salem's iconic Winston Tower.

Truliant said it "is exploring the possibility of replacing the signage" on the 30-story building at 301 N. Main St.

The credit union did not say whether it planned to move any operations into the tower if it acquired the rights.

"The new signage would reflect Truliant’s 70 years of service to the community and presence as the largest financial institution headquartered in the Triad," Truliant said.

Truliant has its headquarters across from Hanes Mall, where it has about 425 employees.

In June 2020, Truliant purchased the former 154,000-square-foot Macy’s retail store space at Hanes Mall to accommodate its need for additional space. Truliant estimates more than 550 employees could be housed at the location.

The second of Wachovia Corp.’s three corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem officially opened at 301 S. Main St. in 1966. The building was briefly the tallest in the Southeast. It was listed in 2001 on the National Registry of Historic Places.

A marketing flier by Commercial Realty Advisors lists up to 100,000 square feet of space available.

