A settlement has been reached in a contentious trademark-infringement lawsuit involving Truliant Federal Credit Union and Truist Financial Corp., according to a federal court filing Tuesday.
Both parties declined Wednesday to disclose the terms. Stipulations for the lawsuit dismissal are due by Aug. 13.
Truliant filed the complaint June 17, 2019, against BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc., which combined to form Truist on Dec. 6. BB&T spent $33.5 billion to buy SunTrust with legacy BB&T shareholders owning 57% of Truist.
Truist’s headquarters is in Charlotte and its community/banking hub in Winston-Salem.
At the time of the proposed settlement, Truliant had narrowed the focus of its complaint to the usage of the “Tru” prefix in the Carolinas and Virginia marketplaces that it shares with the nation’s sixth-largest bank.
Truliant wanted any Truist-branded products to be destroyed. Truliant also wanted to be awarded any profits made via the Truist brand as compensatory monetary damages and was requesting punitive damages.
"We were able to resolve our differences to our mutual satisfaction," Truliant said in a statement. "We are happy to put this matter behind us, and we look forward to resuming credit union business as usual."
Truist's statement repeated much of the Truliant language, adding "we look forward to conducting our respective businesses."
Truist said in a May defense brief filing that establishing its name and brand has cost about $125 million to date.
Truist also threw a legal counter-punch for the first time in that filing, claiming the Truliant brand “by itself does not have commercial strength” and is “just one mark in a crowded field.”
Truist wanted the federal court to dismiss the Truliant complaint with prejudice, meaning it can’t be re-filed, and to deny Truliant’s motion for a preliminary injunction.
The bank provided a spending breakdown: $75 million in “direct community support and marketing expenses in the name of Truist;" $40 million to change operating systems so that Truist could use its legal name on the merger date; $7 million on creating the name and branding; and $4 million “to have the name approved by shareholders and regulators.”
“To replace Truist with a new name would require a shareholder vote and regulatory approvals, take 6-9 months, and cost another $34 million,” the bank said.
Truliant said in response to the Truist defense brief that "despite the investment which the defendants have made in the development of a new name, we remain steadfast behind the facts of the case, which demonstrate the strength and vitality of the Truliant name."
"No company may infringe upon the name and goodwill of another simply because of the size of its investment."
Truliant said that despite its legal challenges, "BB&T and SunTrust forged ahead to re-brand themselves at the expense of the Truliant name."
Truist said Truliant “cannot meet its burden of showing a clear likelihood of success because, in plaintiff’s own words to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, TRU- is diluted by thousands of co-existing marks, and confusion is unlikely.”
Truist noted Truliant’s legal claim for its Tru2Go trademark application as an example.
Truist cited there are more than 7,460 federal registrations existing for “Tru-” marks, including more than 500 in financial and related services. That includes TruPoint Bank, serving Asheville and mostly Virginia.
TruPoint’s dark blue color scheme and yellow arch appear more similar to Truliant’s brand and logo.
Industry analysts have questioned such a confusion claim considering Truist has $506 billion in total assets in its 17-state network as of March 31.
By comparison, Truliant has $2.6 billion in total assets as one of the largest credit unions in the Carolinas.
Truist has said it may take until August 2021 to fully roll out its branding campaign and branch signage changes, including in North Carolina.
