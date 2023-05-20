The change of signage at one of downtown Winston-Salem's most iconic skyscrapers — from Winston Tower to Truliant — is set for completion by late July.

Truliant Federal Credit Union, which announced in December 2021 that it had acquired the naming rights, will feature the company’s signature yellow sunburst in letters that change from blue during the day to white when illuminated at night.

The signage will appear on the east and west side at the top of the 30-story building at 301 N. Main St. Individual letters are about 10 feet tall, and the Truliant name spans more than 100 feet.

The marquee's prominence is in keeping with Truliant's rise as one of the city's most integral companies. Truliant has been the largest financial institution based in the Triad — at $4.3 billion — since the departure of BB&T Corp.'s headquarters to Charlotte as part of the formation of Truist Financial Corp.

The initial plan was for the signage to debut in time for the credit union’s 70th anniversary of its founding on April 23, 1952. However, the fabrication of the Truliant lettering took longer than expected.

“Having served our hometown for more than 70 years, we’re honored that Truliant’s sunburst will proudly shine on our city,” Todd Hall, Truliant's president and chief executive, said in a statement. “As a recognized name with a long legacy of outstanding service, it will further solidify our position as a source of brighter banking.”

The building — the second of Wachovia Corp.’s three corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem — officially opened in 1966. Once the tallest building in North Carolina, it was listed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2001.

The property was purchased in 2003 and reopened as Winston Tower.

In 2022, the building was sold for $14 million and is being managed by Jason Tuttle, chief executive of JMT Properties of Charlotte.

“Truliant’s new marquee signage adds to the beautification of downtown and brings an additional pride in a company that’s grown with the city,” Tuttle said. “We’re grateful that a local company with so much success and history chose Winston Tower for such a prominent display.”