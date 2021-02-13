Trump impeachment trial vote splits N.C.'s U.S. senators

Burr and Tillis voted on Jan. 6, after the Capitol riot was quelled, to certify the Electoral College results for President Joe Biden's 306-232 victory.

Burr, a Winston-Salem resident, has said he will not run for re-election to a fourth term in 2022.

"I think that Richard Burr voted to convict, at least in part, because he is not planning to run for re-election in 2022," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

"The threat to be primaried does not carry much sway with him."

Tillis won re-election to his second term in 2020.

Tillis said that "the most serious aspect of President Trump’s conduct was not necessarily what he said in the lead-up to the attack of the Capitol, but the leadership he failed to provide to put an end to it."

"It is important to note that a not-guilty verdict is not the same as being declared innocent."

Burr response

Burr said he "did not make this decision (to convict) lightly, but I believe it is necessary."