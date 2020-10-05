Trump's 'VIP' medical treatment, including hard-to-get antibody cocktail, suggests more than a mild case, says Wake Forest Baptist expert

It is not surprising that President Donald Trump received “a VIP medicine” regimen of experimental drugs, Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said Monday.
The Associated Press reported Trump’s treatment — as it is known to date — includes the steroid dexamethasone and a single dose he was given Friday of an experimental drug from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. that supplies antibodies to help the immune system fight the virus.
Friday, Trump began a five-day course of remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug used for moderately and severely ill patients.
The drugs work in different ways: The antibodies help the immune system rid the body of virus, and remdesivir curbs the virus’ ability to multiply.
Ohl cautioned that such a regimen is “more aggressive than what normal people would get.”
“Sometimes that’s a good thing; sometimes it’s not. In this particular case, there are some things that were a bit unusual, such as the cocktail he got early on," Ohl said. "It’s a pretty scarce treatment entity right now.”
Ohl said the Regeneron experimental treatment is in clinical trial, in part because "it is hard to make, so there aren’t a lot of doses around."
Ohl said most people recommended for such treatment outside a clinical trial would fall under “compassionate use protocol” through the drug company and the Food and Drug Administration.
“Today, there have only been a handful of people who have gotten it that way," Ohl said. "That’s a little bit outside the norm.”
Ohl said the other treatments — the steroids and remdesivir — are used for patients with mild-to-moderate forms of COVID affecting the lungs and their oxygen function.
Asked for his take on the severity of Trump's illness, Ohl said "I don’t think it’s mild because mild tends to be able to be treated at home.”
“Sounds like things are well overall, and he is responding to treatment,” Ohl said.
Patients Ohl has treated with steroids and remdesivir are in the hospital for at least a week, he said, in part because most serious COVID cases may be at their riskiest between days six to nine of exposure.
“It would be early” to be leaving the hospital after three days, Ohl said.
Because of the medicine Trump has received to date, Ohl said the odds of “having a crash is considerably less.”
The doctor said it was likely that Trump was infected the weekend before the first presidential debate, but it could have been as recently as three days before he started showing symptoms on Friday.
“Mild cases, you can recover pretty quickly,” Ohl said.
“But if you have COVID pneumonia or other organ systems involved, you don’t bounce back right away. The fatigue remains for a while.
"He needs to get a lot of rest and let his body heal.”
