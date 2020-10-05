Trump's 'VIP' medical treatment, including hard-to-get antibody cocktail, suggests more than a mild case, says Wake Forest Baptist expert

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Today, there have only been a handful of people who have gotten it that way," Ohl said. "That’s a little bit outside the norm.”

Ohl said the other treatments — the steroids and remdesivir — are used for patients with mild-to-moderate forms of COVID affecting the lungs and their oxygen function.

Asked for his take on the severity of Trump's illness, Ohl said "I don’t think it’s mild because mild tends to be able to be treated at home.”

“Sounds like things are well overall, and he is responding to treatment,” Ohl said.

Patients Ohl has treated with steroids and remdesivir are in the hospital for at least a week, he said, in part because most serious COVID cases may be at their riskiest between days six to nine of exposure.

“It would be early” to be leaving the hospital after three days, Ohl said.

Because of the medicine Trump has received to date, Ohl said the odds of “having a crash is considerably less.”

The doctor said it was likely that Trump was infected the weekend before the first presidential debate, but it could have been as recently as three days before he started showing symptoms on Friday.