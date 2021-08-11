Twin City Fashion Week is showcasing designers and local boutiques in downtown Winston-Salem

The second annual Twin City Fashion Week will run through Saturday at the Millennium Center at 101 West Fifth St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

This couture event will showcase designers and local boutiques.

The first Twin City Fashion Week was held in April 2019, but the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

“The second annual Twin City Fashion Week is dedicated to bringing art and culture together, celebrating the essence of creativity this beautiful city has to offer the world; we intend to do just that,” DJ Hargrave, a Winston-Salem native and co-owner of Twin City Fashion Week, said.

On Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., local dog owners will grace the runway, showing off their pets’ style, during the Pup Strut Dog Fashion Show. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will be donated to Twin City Fashion Week’s nonprofit partner, Reynolda House. Patrons can also gain admission by donating $10 worth of dog food that will go to the Forsyth Humane Society, another nonprofit partner of the show.