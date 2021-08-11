Twin City Fashion Week is showcasing designers and local boutiques in downtown Winston-Salem

The second annual Twin City Fashion Week will run through Saturday at the Millennium Center at 101 West Fifth St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
This couture event will showcase designers and local boutiques.
The first Twin City Fashion Week was held in April 2019, but the event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“The second annual Twin City Fashion Week is dedicated to bringing art and culture together, celebrating the essence of creativity this beautiful city has to offer the world; we intend to do just that,” DJ Hargrave, a Winston-Salem native and co-owner of Twin City Fashion Week, said.
On Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., local dog owners will grace the runway, showing off their pets’ style, during the Pup Strut Dog Fashion Show. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will be donated to Twin City Fashion Week’s nonprofit partner, Reynolda House. Patrons can also gain admission by donating $10 worth of dog food that will go to the Forsyth Humane Society, another nonprofit partner of the show.
Friday will be Emerging Designers Night, featuring local designers showcasing their creativity in fashion on the runway. This year’s Emerging Designers include TCFW’s 2019 Designer of the Year, Cassidy Burel, along with Stephen Bryant, Ladaesha Elliott, Lexington Saint ZYN and Kiana Bonollo. The reception will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and the runway show will be from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $100 to $150.
Saturday will be Local Boutiques & Retailers night, presented by Forsyth Women Magazine. Retailers include Hip Chics, Accent Prone, Elizabella’s Bridal & Boutique, Southern Ties Boutique, Jane Made & Found, La Luz at Wildight, Modern Grit, Cotton & Rye Outfitters and Boho Blu. The reception will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m., followed by the runway show from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $100 to $150.
Twin City Fashion Week is presented by Restoration Medspa and Flow Jaguar Land Rover of Greensboro. Go to twincityfashionweek.com for tickets.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ