Twin City Kiwanis Club trying to raise money without popular Pancake Jamboree. Annual event canceled because of pandemic.

Tough choices

The Twin City Kiwanis Club is far from alone in having to make tough choices. Fun runs, car washes, bike rides, all manners of fundraisers were forced into unwanted hibernations during 2020.

The most difficult part, Wilson said, had little to do with breaking a 62-year streak or with members losing out on a chance at “working” a gig in which all participants look forward.

(If you’ve never spent a morning cooking breakfast at church or sitting around a smoker all night for a pig-pickin’, you’ve really missed out.)

Rather, it’s the loss of $18,000 that would otherwise add up for local kid-centric nonprofits. Losing one fundraiser here or there can be glossed over one time in an annual budget; a full year’s worth of functions as a scythe across the landscape.

The Kiwanis, Wilson said, are still trying to fill a smaller kitty by hitting up sponsors who’d donate and have logos on napkins or other promotional material.

Several, particularly homegrown businesses whose owners know the landscape, have (and will) but it won’t make up for what’s lost.