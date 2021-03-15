Twin City Kiwanis Club trying to raise money without popular Pancake Jamboree. Annual event canceled because of pandemic.

The message, like so many these pandemic days, appeared via email.
While that medium makes missives more likely to get lost in a crush of off-the-mark political ploys and unsolicited business pitches — word to the wise, neither the Journal nor the wife leaves me anywhere near major purchases — a clever subject line has been known to break the logjam.
Ben Wilson Jr., a board member of the Twin City Kiwanis Club, has learned the lessons of modern messaging well.
And while many expected the news Wilson was delivering (and confirming), it nonetheless hit like a shot of Pepto after a 13th strip of bacon wedged between a stack of syrupy goodness.
Twin City Kiwanis Pancake Day canceled
A year of uncertainty
While word of the cancellation isn’t exactly earth-shattering, it is nonetheless one more thing lost in a year we’d all just as soon forget.
“One year already,” Wilson said. “I remember watching the news that one NBA game was canceled. Then another, and another and then the whole season. The NCAA tournament and then Major League Baseball.”
Governors, including ours, followed with lockdowns as the novel coronavirus turned into a Covid pandemic that undermined and frayed community institutions in ways no one could have predicted.
This time last year, the Twin City Kiwanis were fresh off the 62nd installment of what’s officially known as the Pancake Jamboree, the club’s one and only public fundraiser.
In a normal year, the club aims to sell more than 3,000 tickets at $8 a shot for adults ($4 for children under 13) to raise money to support 17 nonprofit youth organizations.
For that $8, hungry hordes descended upon the Benton Convention Center for all-you-can-eat pancakes and Neese’s sausage. Most attendees typically eat a sensible serving, content in the knowledge that their $8 would be put to good use.
But not all.
“We’d get high-school football players come through and it felt like we’d be taking a loss,” Wilson said.
That was part of the fun, part of the tradition, for one of the oldest continuous fundraisers in Winston-Salem.
The decision to cancel was not taken lightly, Wilson said. At the turn of the year, with the promise of widespread vaccinations taking halting steps toward reality, members debated various scenarios including postponements or vastly scaling down the size to a manageable number.
“Even two or three months ago, we still didn’t know enough to be comfortable going forward,” Wilson said.
Tough choices
The Twin City Kiwanis Club is far from alone in having to make tough choices. Fun runs, car washes, bike rides, all manners of fundraisers were forced into unwanted hibernations during 2020.
The most difficult part, Wilson said, had little to do with breaking a 62-year streak or with members losing out on a chance at “working” a gig in which all participants look forward.
(If you’ve never spent a morning cooking breakfast at church or sitting around a smoker all night for a pig-pickin’, you’ve really missed out.)
Rather, it’s the loss of $18,000 that would otherwise add up for local kid-centric nonprofits. Losing one fundraiser here or there can be glossed over one time in an annual budget; a full year’s worth of functions as a scythe across the landscape.
The Kiwanis, Wilson said, are still trying to fill a smaller kitty by hitting up sponsors who’d donate and have logos on napkins or other promotional material.
Several, particularly homegrown businesses whose owners know the landscape, have (and will) but it won’t make up for what’s lost.
“We still want to help our beneficiaries as much as we can,” Wilson said. “Everything we made went to nonprofits and children’s agencies.”
In addition to crafting well-worded e-mail that stand out from a bottomless pile, Wilson said the Kiwanis are breaking their news on local radio and with a mobile billboard around downtown to alert just returning office dwellers whose internal clocks may be missing Pancake Day.
“It may be a little late in getting the word out,” Wilson said. “Some of it was due to COVID and the uncertainty of it all. We really wanted to try and make it work somehow.
“This is quite a tradition and we don’t like the interruption. But we will be starting a new streak next year.”
