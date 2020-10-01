"Twindemic" of flu, COVID-19 possible this winter. Health experts warn public to get flu vaccine.

With the 2020-21 flu season having officially begun on Thursday, local and state health officials are warning the public of a potential "twindemic" scenario with the flu and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The typical flu season lasts for six months, although it has lingered into mid-May in recent years.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said he "strongly recommends" getting a flu shot to increase protection from that annual scourge. The flu vaccine isn't effective against the new coronavirus, but even so, it's better not to have to fight two different respiratory diseases, he said.
"The two together sound bad and would be bad if both were severe cases," Ohl said.
"We know from last spring you can get the flu and COVID at the same time from individuals who got sick from respiratory issues.
Ohl said the limited research on simultaneous cases of the flu and COVID has not determined whether individuals get sicker, compared with having just one of the viruses.
"Most of the people who had both have recovered, and the flu is much more treatable right now," Ohl said.
State Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen cautioned that "flu can be a serious, sometimes deadly, disease. It is important to get vaccinated against the flu to keep you and your family healthy.”
“We want people to protect themselves from the flu and also avoid overwhelming our hospitals so people can get care if they need it," state Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination against the flu for everyone 6 months and older with any licensed, age-appropriate flu vaccine.
Flu shots are free for most individuals with private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. They are available in multiple venues, including hospitals, private physician practices, public health clinics and most drugstores and grocery stores with a pharmacy.
The main flu vaccines are targeting three major strains: H131, H3N2 and B/Victoria.
Many people who have proven susceptible to the flu also face greater risk with COVID-19: individuals over age 65 and those with certain underlying medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease or obesity.
The flu also tends to adversely affect children younger than 5 and women who are pregnant.
"The flu tends to hit you pretty quickly, while COVID tends to come over 24 hours," Ohl said.
The CDC said that because the flu and COVID-19 have similar basic respiratory symptoms — fever, muscle ache, headache, cough, sore throat and fatigue — the main difference appears to be the loss of taste and smell with COVID-19.
The CDC said it has developed a test that will check for A- and B-type seasonal flu viruses and SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
"Testing for these viruses at the same time will give public health officials important information about how flu and COVID-19 are spreading and what prevention steps should be taken," the CDC said.
Ohl said one silver lining is that most of the preventive measures — personal distancing, wearing face masks, washing hands frequently — apply to the flu and COVID-19.
"Both are respiratory viruses transmitted mostly by droplets," Ohl said. "There is a little glimmer of hope that this flu season won't be as bad."
The 2019-20 flu season in North Carolina finished with 186 deaths, according to the N.C. Division of Public Health. The division does not release death counts by county, citing privacy protocols.
At the end of other recent seasons, the number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina was 208 in 2018-19, 391 in 2017-18, 218 in 2016-17, 60 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 107 in 2013-14.
Although there were some initial mortality comparisons between the flu and COVID-19 early in the pandemic, the coronavirus has proven much deadlier during its first 6½ months.
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, there had been 3,579 COVID-19 related deaths statewide, including 104 in Forsyth County and 527 in the 14-county region of the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
Ohl said he has been encouraged by Forsyth's recent level of positive tests being in the 3% to 5% range over the same time period.
"I don't think it will change a lot in the next month or so," Ohl said.
However, he cautioned that a second COVID-19 wave could arrive by late November or early December — within the same time frame of the typical first wave of influenza in the region.
"I still think the hardest time for us will be January and February," Ohl said. "We have a couple of holidays to get through before then.
"Those two months are going to be a slog, and there may be a fair amount of COVID around and we'll need to be careful."
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.