"Twindemic" of flu, COVID-19 possible this winter. Health experts warn public to get flu vaccine.

With the 2020-21 flu season having officially begun on Thursday, local and state health officials are warning the public of a potential "twindemic" scenario with the flu and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The typical flu season lasts for six months, although it has lingered into mid-May in recent years.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said he "strongly recommends" getting a flu shot to increase protection from that annual scourge. The flu vaccine isn't effective against the new coronavirus, but even so, it's better not to have to fight two different respiratory diseases, he said.

"The two together sound bad and would be bad if both were severe cases," Ohl said.

"We know from last spring you can get the flu and COVID at the same time from individuals who got sick from respiratory issues.

Ohl said the limited research on simultaneous cases of the flu and COVID has not determined whether individuals get sicker, compared with having just one of the viruses.

"Most of the people who had both have recovered, and the flu is much more treatable right now," Ohl said.