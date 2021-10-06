Two accidents, two utility poles downed, in Winston-Salem early Wednesday, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Police responded early Wednesday to two separate accidents that each involved a vehicle striking a utility pole.

No one was injured when a vehicle struck a pole in the 5200 block of Silas Creek Parkway, just south of Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem police said in a news release. Both directions of Silas Creek Parkway were closed while the pole was replaced. The road has reopened, police said.

In another accident, a vehicle struck a utility pole in the 3000 block of Buchanan Street, in the area between the Southside Library and Beth Avenue. Information about whether anyone was injured was not immediately available.

The crash knocked out power to the area, and police said in the news release that they expect the 3000 block of Buchanan Street to be closed until late Wednesday afternoon until the pole is replaced.