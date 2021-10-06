 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two accidents, two utility poles downed, in Winston-Salem early Wednesday, police say
0 Comments
top story

Two accidents, two utility poles downed, in Winston-Salem early Wednesday, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
Getty Images

WINSTON-SALEM — Police responded early Wednesday to two separate accidents that each involved a vehicle striking a utility pole.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No one was injured when a vehicle struck a pole in the 5200 block of Silas Creek Parkway, just south of Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem police said in a news release. Both directions of Silas Creek Parkway were closed while the pole was replaced. The road has reopened, police said.

In another accident, a vehicle struck a utility pole in the 3000 block of Buchanan Street, in the area between the Southside Library and Beth Avenue. Information about whether anyone was injured was not immediately available.

The crash knocked out power to the area, and police said in the news release that they expect the 3000 block of Buchanan Street to be closed until late Wednesday afternoon until the pole is replaced.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News