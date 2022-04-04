Two charged after chase shuts down U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem

Two men face multiple drug charges after they fled from Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies on Friday and crashed into two patrol vehicles, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported.

Authorities said two men were in a red Chevrolet Sonic first fled from Winston-Salem police officers. Around 2:30 p.m. deputies tried to stop the car on Gholson Street.

The driver of the Sonic refused to stop and led authorities on a chase that wound up on U.S. 52 southbound near the Clemmonsville Road exit. The Sonic crashed into two sheriff's office patrol vehicles, investigators said.

The highway was closed briefly due to the chase, authorities said.

During the chase, authorities said, the passenger in the vehicle Sonic threw multiple items from the car.

The sheriff's office said the driver and passenger of the Sonic were both taken into custody without incident after the pursuit ended. The car was searched and items thrown out during the pursuit were recovered, authorities said. Authorities said they seized about 50 grams of fentanyl, plus crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, cellphones and $1,255 in cash.

Keon Jaykwon Rush, 18, of Winston-Salem was charged with a number of felonies: fleeing arrest, trafficking of heroin, two counts of possessing an illegal drug with intent to sell, maintaining a vehicle for illegal drug purposes, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. Rush was also charged with misdemeanors: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Forsyth County jail with bond set at $750,000.

Reginald Codithomas Sutton, 28, of Clemmons, was charged with multiple felonies: trafficking in heroin, two counts of possession of an illegal drug with intent to sell, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Sutton was also charged with misdemeanors: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond for Sutton was set at $100,000, and he was also held on a federal detainer.

The sheriff's office said no one was hurt during the pursuit or the crash that ended it. One patrol car was rendered undrivable but the other received only cosmetic damage.

